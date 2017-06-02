Zinedine Zidane has taken every member of his first-team squad to Cardiff with Real Madrid hoping to become the first team to win the Champions League back-to-back when they face Juventus on Saturday (3 June). The Real boss has also made an extra space in his travelling squad to include his son Enzo alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

Pepe and Fabio Coentrao were the only doubts for the final after the two Portugal internationals failed to take part in a training session on Thursday.

However, the two defenders have also made the trip to the Welsh capital as Zidane wants to give all the members of his squad the chance to celebrate the club's 12th Champions League crown if they beat Juventus.

The final could be especially emotive for Pepe and Coentrao as both players will be out of contract in the summer and are expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Yet, the biggest surprise in the 25-man travelling squad is the inclusion of Zidane's son.

Enzo was handed his first-team debut by his father in November during a 6-1 Copa del Rey victory over Cultural Leonesa.

The 22-year-old midfielder scored a goal in that game but has since failed to register any other appearances for the senior team. Instead, he has scored five goals and provided five assists while playing 32 games for the reserves in the Spanish Second Division B – the country's third tier of football.

One way or another, it seems unlikely that Enzo will make the final squad as Zidane must still cut seven players to name his final 18-man squad.

Meanwhile, Dani Carvajal and Gareth Bale are ready to return to action after missing the last weeks of La Liga due to different injuries.

The Spain international is yet to play a game since the Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid on 2 May but is expected to start ahead of Danilo at right-back.

However, reports in Spain are suggesting that Bale will start the game on the bench after admitting earlier this week he is not 100% fit, having been on the sidelines since suffering a recurrence of a previous calf injury in the defeat to Barcelona on 23 April.

Isco is expected to take advantage of the situation and keep his place in a 4-4-2 formation, serving as the link between Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema and a midfield formed by Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro.

Keylor Navas will be surely between the sticks while Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Marcelo are tipped to complete the back-line alongside Carvajal.