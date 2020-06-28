In preparation for the resumption of the 2019-2020 NBA season in an enclosed location in Orlando, Florida, the NBA tested all 302 players who will most likely be playing for the rest of the season. In a major setback, 16 players were found to be positive for the novel coronavirus when results were released on Friday.

In a Twitter post by the NBA and the NBPA, they made the announcement about the 16 new cases of NBA players who tested positive for COVID-19 in a recent test conducted on June 23.

The NBA and NBPA have announced the following: pic.twitter.com/W3ItTJP5du June 26, 2020

Players who were found positive were already informed and are requested to remain in self-isolation until cleared by a physician.

No names were disclosed on who tested positive and if any of those players remains positive from known cases in the previous months.

Here is a list of known players who previously tested positive and have since recovered from it, including their status for the upcoming season resumption:

According to RealGM.com, Commissioner Adam Silver went on the record saying that the NBA will not suspend the season even after announcing the positive cases. While the names were undisclosed, Silver noted that regardless of who the players are, the games will go on.

Silver noted that only a "significant spread throughout the NBA community" would make the league rethink their plan to resume the season. At the moment, the association is working with the NBPA, Disney, and Public health officials on protocols to keep the Disney World NBA quarantined zone safe and COVID-19 free.

Silver added that COVID-19 is going to be part of our lives in the foreseeable future. It's no longer possible to outrun or hide from it, we have to learn how to live with it.

While there is no discussion regarding the fate of the 2020-2021 season that might begin late in December, the possibility of the NBA playing empty arena games in an enclosed bubble may be the norm until large-scale public gatherings are allowed nationwide.