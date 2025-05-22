With more than 30 years at the forefront of international sports events, Jaime Byrom has helped shape the evolution of global event hospitality. His journey began with the 1986 FIFA World Cup™ in Mexico and has since spanned multiple decades and premier tournaments, elevating guest experiences across ticketing, travel, and premium services.

From leading Byrom Plc to founding MATCH Hospitality, Jaime has played a pivotal role in delivering acclaimed hospitality programs at events like the FIFA World Cup, the Ryder Cup, and Formula One British Grand Prix™.

In 2023, he launched BEYOND Hospitality, a global venture focused on rights acquisition and premium partnerships. With offices in Zurich, Miami, and beyond, and major appointments such as the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final and the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, BEYOND is fast becoming a major player in international sports hospitality.

First, let's talk about you. What's your background, and what led you to launch BEYOND Hospitality?

After founding Byrom Plc in 1991, I spent decades delivering turn-key solutions in ticketing, accommodation, sales, IT, and logistics for global events like the FIFA World Cup and Ryder Cup. Later, as Executive Chairman of MATCH Hospitality, I negotiated rights, oversaw procurement and operations, and led programs for tournaments from South Africa 2010 to Qatar 2022 and the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

In 2023, I saw the opportunity to start fresh. With BEYOND Hospitality, we're focusing on rights acquisition and partnerships, building a team of experts to expand globally. As Executive Chairman, I lead the company's strategy, manage global operations, and oversee key negotiations, working from our network of offices in Zurich, Doha, Manchester, Miami, and more.

Starting a business in such a competitive industry is no small feat. What was the initial vision for BEYOND, and how did you go about setting it up?

Our vision is to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences across the world's top sporting events, from concept to delivery. That includes sales, customer service, onsite execution, and everything in between.

From the outset, assembling a world-class team was key. We recruited leading specialists in operations, marketing, sales, and event production - people who had done this at the highest level before. Our executive team includes experienced names like Michael Kelly, Vivienne Bervoets, Ricardo Fort, Enric Codina, Max Muller, and James Byrom. We also welcomed Aspire Katara Hospitality as a strategic investor, who acquired a 30% stake in the company.

BEYOND is still a young business, yet it's already making waves in the sports hospitality industry. What do you think has fuelled such rapid growth?

A combination of veteran sports hospitality talent, a proven track record of delivering global, iconic, record-breaking events and strong, enduring partnerships across the industry - Experience.

Despite being a relatively new company, your team is stacked with industry veterans. How has that level of experience helped accelerate your success and secure major deals so quickly?

Each veteran brings not just knowledge, but longstanding relationships and trust. This gives us credibility in the market and allows us to innovate and move fast. Clients and rights holders see us not as a new player, but as a trusted, experienced partner operating under a new name.

You've already landed an unprecedented number of partnerships in such a short time. Can you talk about how you managed to scale so quickly and what it takes to handle so many global events at once?

Partnerships are central to our strategy. I spend a lot of time in host countries, meeting with stakeholders, understanding local contexts, and building those relationships. Every tournament presents unique challenges, and our ability to navigate and adapt to them through both experience and flexibility is a major strength.

Your recent UEFA Champions League Final partnership is a huge milestone. How did this deal come together, and what does it mean for BEYOND's position in the industry?

Securing the UEFA Champions League Final was significant for us. It aligned with our strategy to establish ourselves at the very top of the industry. For rights holders, it showed we're serious contenders. For clients, it reinforced that we can deliver premium, unforgettable experiences at elite events.

With so many high-profile tournaments under your belt, what do you think rights holders and event organisers are seeing in BEYOND that sets you apart?

We bring immediate operational readiness backed by proven systems. Excellence and transparency are non-negotiable for us. Whether in planning, sales, or delivery, our partners know they can trust us to bring professionalism, efficiency, and value, even in the most complex environments.

Sports hospitality is no longer just about premium seats - it's about crafting entire experiences. How do you approach creating these once-in-a-lifetime moments for your guests?

We focus on what we call 'experience engineering.' It's about shaping every touchpoint, from the first email to the final goodbye. Today's fans want more — curated journeys that include travel, accommodation, behind-the-scenes access, and tailored moments. As expectations evolve, so do our offerings, and ancillary services are a growing part of our future.

With such rapid expansion, what are the biggest challenges of scaling internationally, and how do you ensure consistent quality across all events?

Consistency is everything. Each event is different, and so is our approach. Tailored pricing, targeted sales strategies, and localised delivery. We ensure we have strong local teams in place who work seamlessly with our global operations, bringing regional insight and ensuring flawless execution.

You're not just growing fast - you're also redefining the sports hospitality space. How are technology, sustainability, and innovation shaping the future of what you offer?

They're embedded in everything we do. From CRM systems to proprietary software, technology helps us manage relationships and scale effectively. Innovation keeps us ahead, whether that's in how we build experiences or structure partnerships. Sustainability is also key. We aim to reduce waste, manage energy responsibly, and support ethical sourcing, helping our partners hit new sustainability benchmarks.

What's next? Are there any new tournaments, partnerships, or markets you're particularly excited about?

The nature of our business is global, and we have a global presence which makes us well adapted to work, sell and deliver just about anywhere. We have a few exciting partnerships in the pipeline, particularly in the ancillary services space, which we will be excited to announce and bring to the market in 2025.

Find out more information about BEYOND Hospitality here.