In a recent TikTok video, influencer Angel De La Rosa sparked a heated debate by claiming that Americans are financially worse off than they realize - faring even worse than Mexicans. This statement rings true as current economic crisis has been a persistent struggle for many Americans, particularly the lower and middle classes, who are grappling with soaring bills and inflation, making everyday living increasingly expensive.

Responding to American claims of Mexico's poverty, De La Rosa, who has more than 200,000 followers on TikTok and more than 12 million likes, contrasts America's inflated cost of living with Mexico's more affordable lifestyle in his video. "Americans are so broke, and they don't even realize it," De La Rosa stated, highlighting the deepening financial challenges many Americans face.

"I always get Americans telling me, 'Oh, but people in Mexico only make $20 a day.' Yeah, people make less money here, but the cost of living is also lower," he explained. This thought-provoking perspective challenges common assumptions and opens up a conversation about financial literacy and the true cost of living in America.

Mexico: Where Wages Stretch Further

According to Everhour's 2023 data, the average Mexican salary is 29,200 MXN (approximately $1,695 monthly). This pales compared to the U.S. average of $59,428 annually, which translates to roughly $5,000 monthly.

To give you an idea, Preston, an accountant living in Dallas, Texas, with a wife and three children, finds himself in a precarious financial situation. He lives paycheck to paycheck and grapples with debt management and budgeting challenges despite earning a substantial annual salary of $190,000.

While this income disparity is substantial, it's essential to consider the significantly lower cost of living in Mexico. This means that even with lower wages, many Mexicans can maintain a comfortable standard of living.

"You can get a full meal here for $2," De La Rosa pointed out. "The metro in Mexico City costs 5 MXN, which is like 25 cents." To illustrate the stark contrast, a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S. typically costs between $1,350 and $1,670 monthly. According to International Citizens, a comparable unit in Mexico ranges from only $280 to $459 monthly.

This represents a nearly 80 percent difference in rental expenses. De La Rosa offered a concrete example of the financial pressures many Americans face, illustrating why so many are living paycheck to paycheck.

"Let's say you live in the U.S. and you make $3500 a month after taxes," he said. "Rent $2000, car payment $500, car insurance $200, health insurance $200, phone bill $100, Wi-Fi bill $50, light bill $150, water bill $100."

Experts contend that saving three to six months of living expenses as an emergency fund is insufficient in today's economic climate. Considering the above expenses totalling $3,300, with only $200 remaining for necessities like groceries and gas, there's no surplus for emergency savings, even before factoring in debt obligations.

Many people are trapped in a cycle of working tirelessly to cover basic monthly expenses. With no disposable income left, saving or investing becomes a distant dream, and enjoying life's simple pleasures is a luxury out of reach.

"What's the point of making more money if you don't get to keep any of it?" De La Rosa stated. "The U.S. system wants you to spend every waking moment of your life working and paying into a system that will never benefit you. Slaving away your whole life just to be retired for a measly ten years."

Many Americans are forced to overwork themselves, juggle multiple jobs, and explore additional income streams to escape the cycle of mere survival. Unfortunately, many people turn to credit cards as a short-term solution, often worsening their financial woes.

"At least here in Mexico, we own our things, we own our houses, we own our cars, we're not in debt," the man said. "And I know this is going to hurt a lot of Americans, but it's the truth."

As of this writing, TikTok user Angel De La Rosa's video has amassed over 282,000 likes, generated more than 19,000 comments, and been shared over 19,000 times. With a follower count exceeding 290,000 and a TikTok account boasting 12.1 million likes, De La Rosa has a significant online presence.

The Erosion Of The Middle Class

According to a 2023 survey, a staggering 78 percent of Americans live paycheck to paycheck—a six percent increase from the previous year. This alarming statistic suggests that financial hardship is a growing reality for most of the population and is likely to worsen.

As financial pressures mount, more Americans are feeling overwhelmed and isolated. The constant struggle to make ends meet cultivates a climate of individualism as people prioritize self-preservation. This increasing focus on personal survival erodes the community's basic structure.

In contrast, Mexicans often prioritize community and shared resources. Their generally lower cost of living allows for a greater sense of financial security and a stronger emphasis on interpersonal relationships.

The stark contrast between the financial realities of Americans and Mexicans offers a sobering reflection on economic disparity and its impact on quality of life. As the American dream becomes increasingly elusive for many, examining the root causes of this crisis and exploring potential solutions to ensure a more equitable future is essential.