The facility management sector, once largely manual, is evolving through demands for operational efficiency, sustainability, and technological integration. Leading this shift is Ammar Hayek, Founder and Managing Director of Azoss Trading & Cleaning, whose 13 years of international experience in cleaning, hygiene, and hospitality have centred on innovation through solutions like advanced workforce management systems and automation.

His global leadership—evidenced by managing large-scale events such as the FIFA World Cup 2022, Roland Garros 2024, and the Paris Olympics 2024—has earned him a Global Recognition Award and positions him as a key figure shaping the industry's future through sustainability initiatives, strategic partnerships, and thought leadership engagements like the Green Cleaning Leaders Roundtable.

As Azoss enters the U.S. market, Hayek's vision and strategies promise to transform facility management further, driving job creation and economic growth.

Tackling Industry Inefficiencies with Tech

Observing inherent limitations in the cleaning and hygiene sector, Hayek discovered significant operational bottlenecks caused by labour-intensive processes. 'The cleaning and hygiene industry has long been dependent on manual labour, making it inefficient, inconsistent, and difficult to scale,' Hayek states.

The intense pressure of global events like the FIFA World Cup 2022 highlighted the need for technological intervention to enhance performance and reliability. 'My goal has always been to bridge the gap between traditional cleaning methods and scalable, technology-driven solutions that elevate the industry's standards.'

By integrating IoT sensors, AI-powered systems, and digital reporting, Hayek aims to boost transparency, minimise human error, and deliver quantifiable results—aligning with the broader push for advanced facility management solutions.

Optimising Workforce & Automating Cleaning

Azoss tackled the challenges of managing a large, mobile cleaning workforce—such as unpredictable schedules, variable shifts, and payroll errors—by creating a bespoke app tailored to the cleaning industry: 'That's why we built a custom workforce management app just for Azoss—designed to make operations smoother, smarter, and completely automated,' Hayek explains.

The app tracks staff across multiple locations and recommends relievers based on skills and proximity. It is equipped with secure face recognition and automated timesheets.

Simultaneously, Azoss embraces automation and AI to modernise cleaning operations further: 'At Azoss, we see automation and AI as more than just fancy tech—they're the key to making cleaning smarter, faster, and more efficient,' Hayek asserts, highlighting solutions like real-time occupancy triggers, autonomous robots, IoT sensors, and drone-based façade cleaning.

Azoss demonstrates a commitment to innovative, efficient, and on-demand service delivery through these combined efforts.

Tech Adoption & Sustainability

Hayek acknowledges that introducing disruptive technology into a traditional industry often meets resistance due to fears of job displacement, lack of technical expertise, and upfront costs: 'The biggest challenge was breaking the industry's reliance on outdated, manual methods,' he notes. He describes how Azoss overcame these obstacles through education, pilot programs, and emphasising returns on investment.

Simultaneously, he merges advanced technology with eco-friendly practices to reduce water, chemical, and electricity usage, with drone-based façade cleaning and digital tracking reinforcing accountability: 'One of my biggest contributions has been introducing real-time IoT-based cleaning systems that track air quality, restroom usage, and waste levels—eliminating unnecessary cleaning cycles,' he explains, underscoring how operational intelligence can directly drive sustainability and continuous innovation.

Collaborative Innovation Through Partnerships

Hayek emphasises collaboration to expand advanced cleaning and facility management solutions, forming strategic partnerships that address distinct challenges.

'My partnership with Unger led to a new façade cleaning system at Hamad International Airport, using water-fed pole technology that eliminated the need for scaffolding, cut cleaning time by 30%, and improved safety,' he shares, focusing on safer and more efficient methods.

Beyond façade cleaning, initiatives such as Christeyns' AI-driven dilution system reduce water and detergent use in large-scale laundry operations, exemplifying how these alliances collectively champion smarter, safer, and more sustainable solutions—driving higher industry standards.

Shaping Facility Management with Innovation and Skills

Hayek anticipates facility management progressing through data analytics, automation, and AI, noting that 'Facility management is increasingly leveraging data to enhance operations,' which shapes everything from energy usage to maintenance planning.

This shift also requires bridging skill gaps to meet modern demands, positioning Azoss to lead by integrating technology with staff development. Meanwhile, Hayek's broader experience highlights the need to address practical challenges rather than simply adopting new systems: 'Innovation is not just about tech—it's about solving real problems,' he advises.

Emphasising a phased approach—validating solutions through pilot programs and strategic partnerships—he offers a concise framework for advancing meaningful change in traditional sectors.

Hayek stands out as a transformative force, leveraging everything from custom workforce management software and IoT sensors to AI-driven automation and robotics to overcome inefficiencies, elevate service quality, and champion environmental sustainability in the cleaning, hygiene, and facility management sectors.

His leadership at major global events and successful collaborations underscore his ability to deliver innovative solutions at scale, positioning him to continue driving industry evolution and setting new international standards for a technologically advanced, sustainable future.