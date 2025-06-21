Rising grocery bills in the United States may have a deeper root than inflation alone. With reciprocal tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump now taking hold across global trade, American consumers are starting to feel the pinch in everyday shopping and employees at retail giant Target are speaking out.

A growing number of Target workers have taken to Reddit to express frustration over the sheer number and scale of price changes being implemented across stores, particularly on household and toy items. Some claim prices have nearly doubled within weeks, allegedly due to mounting import costs linked to Trump's controversial tariff strategy.

'I Feel Bad': Employees Lament Price Surge Duties

In a Reddit post that quickly gained traction, an anonymous Target worker shared a meme expressing guilt about having to increase shelf prices by around $20 (£14.86) per item. The sentiment struck a chord, prompting several other employees to reveal their own experiences.

'Been doing price changes daily for the past four months or so. And seeing everything going up all at once makes me sad,' one user commented.

They added that the wave of price increases had made their job more tedious and far less enjoyable, citing exhaustion from endless adjustments: 'I just feel terrible about raising all these ridiculously high prices.'

'The Craziest Ones I've Seen Yet': Price Hikes Hit 96%

Another viral Reddit post featured a side-by-side photo showing a Paw Patrol toy tagged at $51.99 (£38.63) on 29 May, then shockingly updated to $101.99 (£75.78) by 7 June. That's a jaw-dropping 96% price spike in under ten days.

'Cannot tell you how many price changes I've done in toys recently that dramatically went up only for me to change it slightly higher than the [original] price like a week or two later,' wrote one user. 'The "was/now" label doesn't make sense anymore.'

Frustration has also mounted over the operational burden. 'It's ridiculous — the amount of time spent changing 3,000+ labels only to change them again a week later,' another worker vented. 'So many wasted hours could be spent helping in other areas that are crashing and burning.'

Trump Fires Back: 'Eat the Tariffs'

President Trump has previously lashed out at retailers such as Walmart and Target for blaming rising costs on his tariffs, telling them to 'eat the tariffs' rather than pass them onto consumers. He continues to defend the sweeping trade policies as necessary for national strength and economic leverage.

During private White House meetings, executives from both chains reportedly warned that supply chain stress and shrinking margins were pushing prices higher. Trump dismissed the concerns, insisting tariffs would ultimately boost domestic manufacturing.

Yet legal challenges have surfaced. A recent ruling by the Court of International Trade concluded that Trump may have overstepped his presidential authority by unilaterally imposing reciprocal tariffs. The court noted that only Congress holds constitutional authority to regulate foreign commerce — even during economic emergencies.

'The court does not pass upon the wisdom or likely effectiveness of the President's use of tariffs as leverage,' the decision stated.

What This Means for Shoppers

Tariffs have hit the retail industry hard, driving up import costs and forcing companies to either absorb losses or increase prices. Retailers like Target now face the double burden of financial strain and employee dissatisfaction, as frontline workers witness, and implement, the cost-cutting measures firsthand.

The Reddit threads offer a rare glimpse into how such macroeconomic policies play out on store floors. For consumers, the price changes mean everyday items could continue to skyrocket — regardless of who's to blame.

As the 2024 holiday season approaches, and shoppers look for bargains, the broader question remains: will US retailers or their customers continue to 'eat the tariffs'?