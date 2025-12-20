Anthony Joshua restored a sense of boxing reality on Friday night when he flattened Jake Paul with a crushing sixth round knockout in Miami, ending what critics had already branded a farcical spectacle.

For all the hype, theatrics and social media noise, the bout ultimately unfolded exactly as many expected. A lifelong heavyweight boxer dismantled a YouTuber who has made a lucrative but controversial pivot into the sport.

Joshua, the former unified world champion, smashed Paul's jaw with a thunderous right hand midway through the sixth round, sending the American crashing to the canvas and prompting the referee to step in.

Bloody Elbow later described the entire event as farcical, echoing the views of many traditionalists who questioned whether the fight should ever have happened.

A Circus Build Up but a Serious Ending

The contest had been wrapped in pro wrestling style promotion, complete with trash talk, viral clips and grand promises. Yet once the entrances began shortly after 11:30 p.m., the atmosphere inside the arena felt unmistakably like a major fight night.

Joshua arrived first with none of his usual fireworks or dramatic build up, standing patiently in the ring as Paul made his entrance surrounded by a vast entourage. Despite the ridicule surrounding the matchup, the crowd buzzed with anticipation.

Early on, Paul attempted to box on the move, using the large ring to stay out of danger. He even landed the first punch of the fight and briefly succeeded in frustrating Joshua, who stalked him patiently.

Joshua's Power and Size Begin to Tell

The opening rounds resembled a game of cat and mouse, with Paul circling and retreating, sometimes so hurriedly that he stumbled over his own feet. But the effort took its toll.

As the rounds wore on, Paul's legs visibly slowed. Every clinch ended with him tumbling to the canvas, his exhaustion growing more obvious with each exchange.

In the fourth round, an awkward fall left Joshua landing on top of him, his knee digging into Paul's midsection and earning the American a lengthy pause to recover. It was only a temporary reprieve.

In the fifth round, Joshua began landing heavy straight shots, his superior strength and weight overwhelming Paul. The YouTuber tried to play to the crowd, even sticking out his tongue at one point, but the damage was clear.

A Brutal Finish Answers the Doubters

The end came swiftly in the sixth. Joshua connected cleanly with a huge right hand that snapped Paul's head back and dropped him heavily.

The referee needed little time to decide the contest was over, with Paul in no condition to continue.

For Joshua, it was a confidence boosting return after his September 2024 loss to Daniel Dubois, which had raised uncomfortable questions about his durability and future at the elite level. This fight did not answer those questions, but it was never meant to.

Instead, Joshua took the bout to rebuild his profile and his bank balance, introducing himself to a new, younger audience through a Netflix headliner. Love it or loathe it, the result ensured one thing: in the ring, reality still beats hype.