Paige Shiver has become the centre of massive online attention after her name was linked in social media discussions to the staff member involved in the conduct case that led to the dismissal of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore.

This article shows the remaining photographs of Shiver that continue to circulate online following what users describe as a 'social media purge,' in which several of her accounts were deleted or made private after the controversy. But what is actually known about her?

Circulation of Shiver's Name

Shiver's name began circulating on social media shortly after the University of Michigan confirmed that Moore had been dismissed 'for cause' following an internal investigation into what the university described as an 'inappropriate relationship' with a staff member. Although the university has not publicly identify the employee involved, posts on various platforms began connecting Shiver to the situation, sending her personal online accounts into focus within hours. These discussions grew quickly as her position within the athletics department became widely shared.

According to Larry Brown Sports, Shiver is listed on Michigan's athletics website as the 'Executive Assistant' to the head coach. She was moved into this role in 2024 after first working as an on-campus recruiting staffer. Her previous duties placed her within the daily operations of the coaching office, which led to further online scrutiny once her name appeared in user-generated posts on X.

The attention intensified on 11 December 2025 when Shiver's social media activity changed noticeably. An Instagram account believed to belong to her was made private, and both her LinkedIn and X accounts were deactivated. These actions were widely shared online and became part of the ongoing conversation about her connection to the case.

Family Background and Professional Links

Larry Brown Sports also reported that Shiver's father, Jeff Shiver, has a long-standing career as a scout for the Chicago Bears. This detail added another traceable element to her profile, further fuelling online searches for information about her background. Despite this, no verified statements from Shiver or her family have been released regarding the situation.

Beyond the digital attention, the university's response to Moore's conduct remained the primary factual development. Michigan confirmed that Moore had been dismissed with immediate effect following its internal review. The university cited its conclusions from the investigation as the basis for removing him from his position.

Moore's Dismissal and Immediate Aftermath

Following Moore's removal, Michigan appointed Biff Poggi as interim head coach. Poggi previously stepped into the same role during Moore's earlier suspension during the Central Michigan and Nebraska games, which were tied to other programme matters. His return to the position allowed Michigan to maintain continuity while the university addressed the latest development. Reports soon emerged regarding Moore's situation after his dismissal.

According to local authorities, the 39-year-old was detained by police in Saline, Michigan shortly after he was removed from his post. He was later transferred to Pittsfield Township authorities for further investigation into potential charges. These details formed part of the immediate timeline surrounding the university's decision and amplified the public interest in identifying the staff member referenced by Michigan.

Public Attention and Online Reaction

As the story continued to spread, online forums and social media platforms intensified their search for any information that could link a specific staff member to the case. This resulted in users repeatedly connecting Shiver's name to the situation, despite the lack of official confirmation. The speculation gained momentum largely due to her position in the head coach's office and the sudden disappearance of her online profiles.

It is important to note that no official confirmation has been provided by the university, Moore or Shiver herself regarding her involvement. The university has maintained its position by withholding the staff member's identity, and no verified documentation has been released naming Shiver in connection to the investigation. At present, the interest surrounding her role remains tied solely to unverified online claims that surfaced immediately after Moore's dismissal.