Tim Cook has been leading Apple for over 14 years, longer than Steve Jobs led the company. While Cook approaches retirement, he has yet to announce when he will pass on the leadership mantle. He told the New York Times in 2021 that he was unlikely to be Apple's CEO after a decade, which, though indicating a future departure, did not specify a time frame.

Although he has yet to discuss retirement, reports indicate that the Apple board has stepped up succession planning. Executives are working to ensure the transition is smooth, with a new CEO likely to be announced before the next Apple annual launch in the fall of 2026, per the Financial Times.

The Frontrunner: John Ternus

Among high-profile names speculated to succeed Cook, John Ternus has emerged as the strongest. Ternus is currently the Senior Vice-President of Hardware Engineering and has led the innovation of the company's flagship products, such as the iPhone and MacBook brands. His status as a consistent hand and technical visionary has made him a top candidate for the lead position.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that Apple was in the midst of its most significant leadership change in 10 years, with Ternus the most probable successor to Cook. Gadget Hacks also reported that plans to have Cook step down are being fast-tracked, with Ternus expected to replace him by 2026.

An Exodus of Executive Departures

Apple's current succession planning follows a broader shift in leadership as a handful of top management have recently left office, including:

Jeff Williams, Chief Operating Officer, who has long been viewed as the possible successor of Cook, has already retired.

Apple's long-term finance chief, Lucas Maestri, transitioned his role in January 2025.

Lisa Jackson and Kate Adams are top-level staff in environmental policy and legal affairs, and both will retire in 2026.

Alan Dye, long-time designer, departed in December 2025.

Such an exodus has raised questions about continuity, especially given Apple's increasing pressure in the field of artificial intelligence. The perceived slow pace of the company in AI innovation, with Siri lagging behind competitors, has put the company's leadership under the microscope.

Challenges Facing Apple's Next Leader

Apple's new CEO may be faced with leading a company at a crossroads. Despite Apple's sales not declining, the company has failed to maintain its lead in AI. More so, the departure of high-profile AI researchers to Meta and OpenAI has not made the situation any easier.

Apple's new leader will have to address several strategic inconsistencies to reestablish the company as a leader in hardware while simultaneously closing the AI and service gaps. According to analysts, this transformation would require Apple to undergo a new wave of innovations without losing its premium brand identity.

Cook's Legacy and Future Role

Cook would rarely cut ties with Apple, even after stepping down as CEO. Since joining the company in 1998, Cook has on multiple occasions stressed his long-term vision for Apple. According to Bloomberg, Apple is poised for a smooth transition of leadership from Cook, unless unforeseen circumstances arise, thus guaranteeing the company's strategic management at the executive level.

For industry observers, Cook's presence will be seen in some form, as he might serve as an adviser or board member and still have his say post-transition.