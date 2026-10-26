Apple's rumoured touchscreen MacBook Pro may use the iPhone's C2 modem, but built-in 5G remains unconfirmed ahead of the company's 28 October event in Los Angeles. The speculation centres on whether Apple will finally give its premium laptop independent mobile connectivity.

Apple has scheduled its 'Pro and Tell' experience for 28 October, although it has not said which products it will announce. Reports suggest the event will feature the first touchscreen MacBook Pro, an OLED iPad mini and refreshed Macs, but none of those product details has been officially confirmed.

What a 5G MacBook Pro Could Change

A cellular MacBook would let users connect to mobile networks without relying on an iPhone hotspot. That could matter most to travellers, remote workers and students who need internet access where Wi-Fi is unreliable or unavailable.

If Apple does add cellular support, 9to5Mac reports that the C2 modem seen in the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo would be the likely candidate. The outlet says Apple has been investigating cellular MacBooks since 2024, when Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the company was testing its second-generation modem for possible use as early as 2026.

Macworld previously reported that Apple had tested configurations of an M5 Pro-based MacBook Pro with its C1 modem. That was testing rather than a product announcement, but it helps explain why speculation has persisted.

Still, there is no confirmation that the new MacBook Pro will include a modem at all. Apple has not publicly addressed the claim, and no leak has definitively established whether cellular support will ship this week.

The Touchscreen MacBook Pro Rumours

The MacBook Pro is expected to receive its biggest redesign since 2021. Reports say Apple may introduce 14-inch and 16-inch models with touch-enabled OLED displays, a lighter design, thinner bezels and a Dynamic Island in place of the current notch.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that touch would work alongside the keyboard and trackpad rather than replace them. He said macOS Golden Gate would adapt controls depending on whether a user is touching the display or using the trackpad.

'The system will take previous interactions into account, presenting controls based on whether someone has been touching the display or using the trackpad,' Gurman said. 'Touching a button can also bring up a menu around the user's finger, while the Dock and Menu Bar have been optimised for touch.'

The new models are expected to retain Apple's existing M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, rather than move to the M6 family. That means buyers may be paying for a redesigned display and touch input, not a major performance upgrade.

What It May Cost

Price could prove the sticking point. Existing 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with mini-LED displays and M5 Pro or M5 Max chips start at $2,499 (approximately €2,173 and £1,922) and $2,999 (approximately €2,608 and £2,307) respectively in the United States.

MacRumors reports that starting prices for the new OLED touchscreen models could be up to $500 (approximately €435 and £385) higher.

That would put the entry point at as much as $2,999 (approximately €2,608 and £2,307) for the 14-inch model and $3,499 (approximately €3,043 and £2,692) for the 16-inch version, although Apple has not announced pricing.

For buyers hoping for 5G, the question is whether that premium would include cellular connectivity. If it does not, customers could face the cost of a more expensive laptop alongside a separate mobile data plan.

What Happens Next

Apple's event begins at 10am Pacific Time on 28 October. It is expected to be a press and creator briefing rather than a conventional streamed keynote, with official details likely to emerge through a press release and hands-on sessions.

Apple has not yet commented publicly on 5G support for the rumoured touchscreen MacBook Pro or on whether it might use the C2 modem or include built-in cellular connectivity. IBTimes UK has not independently verified these claims.