On Thursday, 8 January 2026, satellite communications company AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) experienced a jarring reversal. After weeks of impressive gains, the stock plummeted 12.06% in a single trading session, closing at $85.73 and leaving investors scrambling to understand what triggered the sudden selloff.

Whilst the broader market stumbled—with the S&P 500 shedding just 0.34% and the Dow dropping 0.94%—AST SpaceMobile's decline was notably sharper, suggesting company-specific concerns rather than market-wide malaise.

For investors who have watched this stock climb 33.84% over the past month, Thursday's performance was a sobering reminder that even promising growth stories can face unexpected headwinds.

The contrast is particularly striking when you consider AST SpaceMobile's recent trajectory. Over the past thirty days, the company has dramatically outperformed both its Computer and Technology sector—which suffered a 1% loss—and the broader S&P 500, which gained 1.19%.

This month-long surge suggested mounting investor confidence in the company's satellite-based mobile broadband ambitions. Yet Thursday's sharp reversal raises an uncomfortable question: did the market finally price in reality, or was this simply profit-taking after an extended run-up?

AST SpaceMobile's Earnings Outlook Reflects Mounting Challenges

The answer may lie in what's coming next. When AST SpaceMobile reports earnings, investors are bracing for disappointing numbers. Analysts expect the company to report a loss per share (EPS) of -$0.17 for the upcoming quarter—a 41.67% deterioration compared to the same period last year.

For a company with massive ambitions in satellite communications, losses are perhaps unsurprising at this early stage. What's more concerning, however, is that the company is projected to report a full-year EPS of -$1.06, representing a staggering 60.61% decline year-over-year.

Yet there's a silver lining obscured by these grim figures. Revenue projections tell a dramatically different story. Analysts anticipate AST SpaceMobile will report quarterly revenue of $38.27 million—a remarkable 1,893.02% increase from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, consensus estimates suggest revenue of $54.87 million, maintaining the previous year's total but representing a significant scaling of operations from where the company stood twelve months ago.

This divergence between plummeting earnings and surging revenue is not uncommon for growth-stage technology companies, particularly those pursuing capital-intensive ventures like satellite communications infrastructure.

The question investors must grapple with is whether AST SpaceMobile's path to profitability is credible, or whether it's burning through cash to achieve growth that may never translate into sustainable profits.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Rating: What Analysts Really Think

On the Zacks Rank system—a proprietary rating model that integrates analyst estimate revisions and has historically produced stocks rated '#1 (Strong Buy)' with average annual returns of 25% since 1988—AST SpaceMobile currently holds a '#3 (Hold)' rating. This middling assessment reflects uncertainty.

Over the past thirty days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained flat, suggesting analysts are neither growing increasingly bullish nor bearish on the company's near-term prospects.

The Wireless Equipment industry, within which AST SpaceMobile operates, holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 28% of over 250 industries. Empirical research indicates that industries ranked in the top 50% outperform the bottom half by a factor of two-to-one, suggesting the sector itself is reasonably healthy—even if individual companies within it face headwinds.

Thursday's 12% decline, then, may reflect investors reassessing whether AST SpaceMobile can execute on its ambitious satellite-communications vision whilst managing mounting losses. The stock's month-long surge had lifted expectations considerably. The market, it seems, decided those expectations had run too far ahead of reality.