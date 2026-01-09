When Renee Good's SUV came to a halt on a Minneapolis street on Wednesday afternoon, few could have predicted the seismic shockwaves that would follow. Within hours, an incident that would spark nationwide outrage and reignite fierce debate over immigration enforcement had claimed the life of a 37-year-old mother and poet.

Now, as the dust settles, the identity of the ICE agent responsible has emerged—and with it, a portrait far more complicated than the headlines suggest.

Jonathan E. Ross, 43, an Enforcement and Removal Operations agent and Iraq war veteran, pulled the trigger that day. But the man being defended by his family and the Trump administration tells a starkly different story from the one emerging from witness accounts and social media investigations.

Jonathan Ross: The MAGA Veteran With An Immigrant Wife

The contradictions began to pile up almost immediately. Here was a man whose neighbours described as a 'hardcore MAGA supporter'—someone who had flown pro-Trump flags and 'Don't Tread On Me' Gadsden flags outside his ten-house cul-de-sac near Minneapolis. Yet his 38-year-old wife, whom he married in August 2012, has Filipino-born parents. Her doctor parents still live in the Philippines, according to social media posts spanning years.

The irony is almost too stark to ignore. Ross, who has worked as an immigration officer since at least 2013 and lived on the outskirts of Minneapolis since 2015, spent his career enforcing the very immigration laws that brought his own wife's family to America.

His wife posted photos from July 2013 showing her posing beside a US Border Patrol helicopter whilst the couple lived near El Paso, Texas—a region central to the immigration enforcement battles Ross would later participate in.

When the Daily Mail approached Ed Ross, Jonathan's 80-year-old father from North Pekin, Illinois, to discuss his son's actions, the elderly man did not hesitate to defend him. 'She hit him,' Ed said, referring to Good's vehicle. 'He also had an officer whose arm was in the car. He will not be charged with anything.' But when pressed on how long his daughter-in-law had been in the United States, the elder Ross demurred: 'I do not want to go any further than that.'

'You would never find a nicer, kinder person,' Ed added about his son. 'He's a committed, conservative Christian, a tremendous father, a tremendous husband. I couldn't be more proud of him.'

The Family Fractures: When Politics Divided The Ross Household

Yet within Ross's own family, the political rifts run deep. His sister, Nicole, posted a photograph on Facebook in October 2020 of herself wearing a face mask with the caption 'I denounce and condemn white supremacy.' Cryptic comments appear to have followed—and then been deleted—suggesting a pointed disagreement about the Proud Boys, the far-right militia group that had become a flashpoint in American politics.

'Jon R Oss we have to respectfully disagree,' Nicole wrote in a remaining comment. 'You are my brother and I love you, but we will not engage in a debate on Facebook.'

The family's religious foundation runs deep. Ed Ross has served as director of two church-related organisations, and the family has maintained strong ties to faith communities. Yet the son's apparent embrace of MAGA politics created fractures that Facebook alone could not contain.

Ross purchased his home near Minneapolis in 2015 for $460,000, financing the purchase with a $360,000 loan from the Veterans Administration—a benefit earned through his service in Iraq. His background was hardscrabble; his father had filed for bankruptcy in Tampa, Florida in 1996, when Jonathan was just 13 years old. The military seemed to offer a pathway upwards.

The Shooting And Its Aftermath

On Wednesday afternoon, as ICE agents conducted enforcement operations on a Minneapolis street, Renee Good drove her burgundy SUV through the area. According to ICE, she deliberately drove at agents. Witnesses tell a different story—that Good and her wife, Rebecca, were acting as legal observers and filming the protest when the shooting began.

Footage shows Good blocking the road with her car, then reversing as an agent attempted to open the driver's side door. Three shots rang out. The SUV lost control, slamming into parked cars and a light pole at high speed. Good was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Trump administration rushed to Ross's defence, whilst Democratic officials in Minneapolis called it murder. Mayor Jacob Frey dismissed ICE's account as 'bulls**t.'

Meanwhile, Good's wife—captured in harrowing footage immediately after the shooting—seemed to blame herself. 'She made [Renee] come down here,' Rebecca said through her grief. The Goods had fled the United States after Trump's 2024 election victory, spending time in Canada before settling in Minneapolis with their six-year-old child.

As Minnesota's state and local officials demanded ICE leave the state, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem declared that agents would not be going anywhere. The battle lines have been drawn—and Jonathan Ross, the conservative Christian with an immigrant wife, now stands at their centre.