Brahim Diaz finished AFCON as the tournament's top scorer, yet the moment that will follow him is the one he wishes he could erase. The Real Madrid midfielder collected the Golden Boot after scoring five goals, but Morocco's title dream collapsed after his missed Panenka penalty opened the door for Senegal to steal the final in extra time.

For Morocco, it was a brutal ending to a campaign full of belief. For Diaz, it was the harshest reminder that football's biggest moments can define you in seconds.

Diaz's Golden Boot Came With One Painful Memory

Diaz entered the final as Morocco's main attacking threat, and he still left the tournament with the Golden Boot. He scored five goals across seven matches, adding to a strong qualifying run that already had fans treating him like the face of a new era for the Atlas Lions.

According to reporting on Diaz's AFCON Golden Boot as top scorer, he also made history by becoming the first player to score in each of his first five AFCON final-phase appearances. That alone should have made this his crowning achievement.

Instead, the final turned it into something more complicated.

The Penalty That Nearly Won Morocco the Title

The final against Senegal was tense, chaotic, and goalless deep into stoppage time. Then Morocco were awarded a penalty following a VAR decision, giving Diaz the chance to become the hero who delivered a first AFCON title in 50 years.

Senegal's reaction only raised the temperature. Reports say the players staged a walk-off protest, forcing a long delay before the match resumed. When they finally returned, Diaz faced a pressure cooker moment, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy using every second to disrupt his rhythm.

As detailed in the report on Diaz left in tears after disastrous Panenka penalty, he then chose the boldest option possible. Instead of blasting the spot-kick, Diaz attempted a soft Panenka. It was weak, it was predictable, and Mendy caught it comfortably.

That miss did not just waste a chance. It rewrote the whole final.

Senegal Punished Morocco In Extra Time

With the score still 0-0, the game rolled into extra time, and the momentum visibly shifted. Morocco looked rattled, while Senegal looked energised by the escape.

Senegal eventually struck in the 94th minute through Pape Sarr, whose long-range effort sealed a 1-0 win and broke Moroccan hearts. It was a decisive finish after a match dominated by tension, delays, and rising emotion.

Morocco had been one kick away from glory. Instead, they walked away with nothing.

Diaz Breaks Down as Golden Boot Turns Bitter

Diaz was substituted early in extra time, then appeared in tears at full-time as Morocco's dream ended. Even the Golden Boot presentation felt heavy rather than celebratory, with Diaz looking devastated while receiving the award.

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui acknowledged the penalty delay likely affected Diaz, but he also made it clear that the decision to take the spot-kick that way was Diaz's. Morocco's focus now shifts to recovery, although this loss will sting for a long time.

Nigeria legend John Obi Mikel also warned the psychological impact could linger, describing it as the kind of moment that can overshadow an otherwise brilliant tournament.

A Star-Making Run Ends One Risk Too Far

Diaz's AFCON run was supposed to confirm him as one of Africa's biggest talents, especially with his consistent scoring and match-winning displays. It still did, in many ways. However, finals do not always reward the best story.

This one punished one decision.

Now Diaz leaves AFCON as the Golden Boot winner, yet also as the man who had the trophy in his hands and let it slip away.