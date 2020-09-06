Two-time MVP and Hall of Famer Steve Nash was recently hired by the Brooklyn Nets on a four-year deal to be their head coach. Nash reportedly approached former Dallas Mavericks teammate Dirk Nowitzki to join his coaching staff.

According to Bleacher Report, Nash approached Nowitzki for a position in the Nets organisation, but the latter declined. Apparently, Nowitzki is not interested in a full-time commitment at the moment. After all, he only retired from professional basketball in 2019.

However, it is unclear what position was offered to Nowitzki, and if a less demanding role was offered by Nash, similar to his player development consultancy position with the Golden State Warriors. Nash has no formal coaching experience other than his "consultant" position with the Warriors.

Interim coach Jacque Vaughn, who took over the Nets since Kenny Atkinson left the organisation in March, will be retained as Nash's lead assistant.

Michel Finley, the third member of the Dallas Mavericks big three in the early 2000s, is currently serving as the VP of basketball operations for the Mavericks.

Teams are looking to emulate the success of Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors by using great players as head coach, even without experience. The San Antonio Spurs hired career-long Spurs player Tim Duncan as an assistant last July, and will likely be the eventual replacement for their head coach Gregg Popovich.

Two decades ago, the Indiana Pacers experimented with the same idea by hiring Larry Bird with limited success during the Reggie Miller era.

After Nash was hired, there was a lot of criticism from the Black community regarding hiring another white man to be the head coach of an NBA team without prior experience. They claim that several competent black coaches who are also qualified for the job were passed over by Steve Nash when he took the position. They called the move by the Nets as "white privilege."

However, none of the critics admit that Nash is a great player, with high basketball IQ, and is a revered person across the league.

NBA legend Charles Barkley spoke up and defended Nash, saying the "white privilege" label in this case is "full of cr*p."