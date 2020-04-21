Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was found exercising alone at a closed park in Tampa, Florida. Consequently, he was asked to leave the park. The park remains closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been understood that the newly-joined quarterback was found at the park by patrol staff and was immediately asked to leave the scene.

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl winner, joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their new quarterback in March after spending 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots.

However, courtesy of the social distancing rules and travel restrictions because of the unprecedented growth of the novel coronavirus pandemic, fans are yet to see Brady wearing the Buccaneers uniform.

According to BBC, Tampa Bay mayor Jane Castor revealed that the 42-year-old quarterback was seen at the park in Florida during a routine patrol schedule. "A staff member saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. She went over to tell him it was closed and it was Tom Brady," she said on Twitter.

"Our parks are closed down so a lot of our park staff patrol around...and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. She went over to tell him it was closed. And it was Tom Brady." https://t.co/fASoW4tCpu pic.twitter.com/u2Sbaczdwz — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) April 20, 2020

Brady is considered to be one of the greatest National Football League players of all time. Brady has won more Super Bowls compared to any other player in the history of the tournament.

He won the event in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

In total, Brady made nine appearances at the Super Bowl and out of those, he was named the championship MVP (Most Valuable Player) four times, which itself is an NFL record.

Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team canâ€™t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles -- until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve. https://t.co/qRhReqqdK0 — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) April 21, 2020

Later, the City tweeted, "Sorry Tom Brady - our Tampa parks and recreation team can't wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles. Until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve."

The United States of America is the worst-hit country with more than 792,000 coronavirus positive cases. Over 42,500 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the country already.

Like the rest of the world, all sporting events in the USA are currently halted with no clear estimation as to when the global sporting schedule will eventually return to normal.