On Thursday, the Boston Celtics lost to the Miami Heat 106-101 in the second game of the Eastern Conference Finals. Celtics guard Marcus Smart apparently "screamed" at his teammates after the game.

According to CBS Sports, Smart called the entire Celtics team "bulls**t," and the rest of the team responded in kind.

The incident led to a lengthy screaming match between Smart and several other Celtics players. Celtics coach Brad Stevens attempted to defuse the situation. It was resolved late in the evening with an "emotional talk" between Stevens and the other key players in the Celtics roster including Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kemba Walker.

According to Stephen A. Smith as reported in an ESPN interview, the screaming match started after the Celtics called out Smart for his ill-advised shooting attempts in the three-point line. Smart only scored 14 points in Game 2, shooting a dismal 5-13 on the field. In Game 1, Smart made six three-pointers, almost leading to a Celtics victory.

But in Game 2, other Celtics players were doing well with Tatum scoring 21, Brown also with 21, and Walker with 23 points. However, while the rest of the Celtics players were shooting well, Smart was taking bad shots and missing them, leading to the incident.

Coach Stevens told reporters later that the Celtics are "working through their emotions after a hard loss." Incidents like this show how young and inexperienced the Boston team is when playing (and losing) high impact playoff games.

Smart is only 26 years old, Tatum 22, and Brown 23. Out of the four key players, only Kemba Walker is a veteran at 30 years old. But Walker is new to the Celtics organisation, only joining them this season from the Charlotte Hornets.

Smith admits he just can't see the Celtics winning four of the next five games. If that turns out to be accurate, the Miami Heat would appear in the finals again for the fifth time in the last 10 years, but this time without superstars LeBron James and Dwayne Wade.

If the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers win their conference finals, LeBron James will play against the Heat in the finals and will most likely win it.