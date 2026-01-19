A Georgia-based food supplier, Suzanna's Kitchen, has issued a voluntary recall of approximately 13,720 pounds of ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast fillets after a third-party laboratory detected Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall, announced by the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Friday, 16 January 2026, primarily targets bulk products sold to foodservice distribution centres rather than retail grocery stores. Suzanna's Kitchen supplies cooked poultry to foodservice operations.

While no illnesses have been confirmed to date, health officials are urging commercial kitchens to inspect their inventories immediately because the bacteria can survive in cold storage.

Chicken Breasts Recalled Over Listeria Contamination

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service confirmed that approximately 13,720 pounds of ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast fillets are affected.

FSIS said the recall was initiated after testing returned a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes. The agency stressed that no illnesses have been confirmed to be linked to the products so far. In its notice, FSIS urged that 'anyone concerned about an illness in connection with the product should contact a healthcare provider.'

The recalled items consist of 10-pound cases containing two 5-pound bags of fully cooked grilled chicken breast fillets with rib meat.

Each case is marked with Lot Code 60104 P1382 287 5 J14 and carries Establishment Number P-1382 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Contaminated Chicken Sold in 7 States

Officials confirmed that the contaminated chicken was shipped exclusively to foodservice distribution centres rather than retail shops. The affected products were sent to operators in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Ohio.

FSIS said the recall applies specifically to chicken produced on 14 October 2025. Foodservice businesses in the seven states were instructed to check their cold storage immediately and remove any matching products from use. No guidance has been issued on refunds, though customers with questions were advised to contact Suzanna's Kitchen directly.

Chicken Listeria Contamination Sparks Health Concerns

The discovery has renewed attention on the risks posed by Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium known for its ability to survive refrigeration and freezing. Health authorities warn that it can persist in food production environments if sanitation controls fail.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Listeria poses the greatest danger to pregnant women, newborns, adults aged 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems. Each year, around 1,250 people in the US fall ill from listeria infection, with more than half of cases recorded among older adults.

The CDC has also warned that about one in four infected pregnant women experience pregnancy loss or newborn death.

What To Do If You Accidentally Ate Contaminated Chicken

Health officials advise anyone who may have consumed the recalled chicken to remain alert for listeria symptoms, which can take time to appear. Early signs often include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea.

More severe illness may involve headaches, a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance or convulsions. The CDC notes that symptoms can develop anywhere between three and 70 days after eating contaminated food.

Consumers who feel unwell are urged to seek medical advice promptly and to inform their doctor of any possible exposure to the recalled chicken. FSIS said early medical attention is especially important for those in high-risk groups, even if symptoms seem mild at first.