Ready-to-eat pasta meals have been linked to a multistate outbreak of listeriosis, causing at least six deaths, 25 hospitalisations, and 27 confirmed cases across 18 US states.

The source has been identified as Nate's Fine Foods, a supplier of pre‑cooked pasta. Their products, used in a variety of meals sold under supermarket and deli labels, have been voluntarily recalled following the discovery of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The full extent of the outbreak is still emerging. Given listeria's lengthy incubation period, many more people could potentially be affected.

Impacted Products and Retail Locations

The recalled items include pre‑cooked pasta components such as linguine, fettuccine and bow‑tie (farfalle) pasta produced by Nate's Fine Foods. These were added to ready‑to‑eat meals and pasta salads sold by major chains including Trader Joe's, Walmart, Kroger and others.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advises consumers to exercise extra caution when purchasing ready-to-eat meals from large grocery chains. Key items include:

Sprouts Farmers Market – Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad with use-by dates from 10 October to 29 October 2025.

Giant Eagle – Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad with expiration dates from 30 September to 7 October 2025.

Kroger –Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad sold between 29 August and 2 October 2025.

Scott & Jon's – Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls (9.6‑oz) with best-if-used-by dates in March 2027.

Trader Joe's – Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo (16-oz) with a series of best-if-used-by dates spanning late September to early October 2025.

Albertsons – Store-made deli pasta salads with sell-through dates from 8 September to 4 October 2025.

Marketside – Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce (12‑oz) and Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine (12.3‑oz and 32.8‑oz), covering best-by dates from June through October 2025 depending on the product.

Home Chef – Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo (12.5‑oz) with a best-by date of 19 June 2025 or earlier.

The recall extends across multiple brands and product types, reflecting the widespread distribution of affected pasta components. Consumers are advised to check the 'use by' or 'best by' dates on packaging and either return or discard any recalled items.

The FDA maintains a Major Product Recalls page that will be updated as new information emerges.

Who's Vulnerable and When to Seek Help

Listeriosis is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can appear anywhere from the same day of ingestion up to 10 weeks later, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), making diagnosis and source tracing especially challenging.

Early signs may resemble flu or gastrointestinal illness (fever, muscle aches, nausea, diarrhoea), but serious infection can lead to headache, stiff neck, loss of balance or convulsions. Pregnant women may face stillbirths or life‑threatening neonatal infections.

Anyone experiencing such symptoms after consuming recalled meals should seek immediate medical attention.

Ongoing Investigation and Consumer Guidance

Federal and state authorities, including the FDA, CDC, and the US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS), are coordinating closely to investigate the outbreak.

The recall was expanded after genetic testing confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in a pasta sample supplied to FreshRealm, and further products may be identified as the investigation continues.

In a September press release, Nate's Fine Foods stated that it was devoting resources to fully investigate the source of the contamination. The company stressed that consumer safety remains its highest priority and that it is collaborating closely with federal and state authorities to take all necessary measures.

Nate's Fine Foods also apologised for the situation, affirming that it remains 'fully committed to transparency and to taking every necessary step to protect the health and trust of our consumers.'