LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Boston Celtics guard-forward Jaylen Brown have been named NBA Players of the Week for Week 10 of the 2025‑26 season, the league confirmed on Monday.

Leonard received the Western Conference award, while Brown earned the honour in the Eastern Conference after standout performances that propelled their teams during the week.

The selections highlight both stars' crucial roles as their teams position themselves for the playoff stretch. Leonard's scoring explosion and Brown's consistent offensive output underscore why each is considered among the NBA's elite players.

Leonard Delivers Career-High 55 Points to Propel Clippers

Leonard's week was defined by a career-high 55-point performance against the Detroit Pistons on 29 December. He also grabbed 11 rebounds and contributed defensively with five steals, helping the Clippers secure a 112‑99 victory.

Over the week, Leonard averaged 41.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game, hitting 17 of 26 field-goal attempts and five three-pointers during his standout match. His 55-point effort tied the Clippers' franchise single-game scoring record and extended Los Angeles's win streak to four games — a crucial run amid early-season injuries and inconsistency.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue praised Leonard's performance, saying, 'It was a special night for him,' noting his leadership and two-way impact.

Brown's Scoring Prowess Earns Eastern Crown

In the Eastern Conference, Brown averaged 32.7 points and 6.3 rebounds, shooting 55.9 per cent from the field during Week 10.

Brown's highlight performances included 31- and 37-point games in two matchups against the Indiana Pacers, demonstrating scoring versatility through drives, mid-range pull-ups and three-pointers. He also tied a Celtics franchise record with nine consecutive 30-point games, previously held by Larry Bird.

Brown said: 'It's an honour to be recognised, but it's really about the team's success. We've worked hard, and everyone's contributions have made this week possible.'

This recognition marks Brown's sixth career NBA Player of the Week award and his second in three weeks, underlining his sustained production and emerging status as one of the league's most efficient scorers.

Leonard and Brown Spark Momentum for Clippers and Celtics

Leonard's scoring surge has arrived at a pivotal moment for the Clippers. His dominant performances have stabilised Los Angeles amid roster challenges, pushing the team up the Western Conference standings and giving it momentum heading into the final weeks of 2025.

For Boston, Brown's Week 10 output has been central to the Celtics' climb in the Eastern Conference. The team has posted one of the East's most productive offensive stretches, with Brown's scoring and efficiency driving the rise in the standings. His consistency has helped set the tone for the team's December resurgence.

Implications for Awards and the Season

As the NBA season approaches the New Year, Player of the Week honours often indicate stars who may separate themselves in All-Star voting and end-of-season awards. Brown's scoring streak has already put him in MVP conversations, particularly if his volume and efficiency remain consistent.

Leonard's dominance highlights his two-way impact and leadership. Continued performances of this calibre strengthen his case for monthly awards and reinforce his role as a central figure in the Clippers' bid for a deep postseason run.