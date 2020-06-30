Reportedly, the early life story of NFL star and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick will be made into a Netflix documentary series. The six-part series, directed by Ava DuVernay, will be titled, "Colin in Black & White."

In an interview, Kaepernick said, "Too often we see race and black stories portrayed through a white lens. We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted black man in a white community, during my high school years."

The 32-year old quarterback became a significant figure in the fight against racial injustice back in 2016, when he knelt in protest while the national anthem of the United States was being played.

Ever since he initiated the "take a knee" gesture, it has been widely used as a sign of protest against racial inequality by sportspeople across the globe. Recently, footballers and club officials in the English Premier League also used the gesture as their expression of support for the "Black Lives Matter" movement, following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

The NFL authorities had previously restricted players from dropping to one knee. However, earlier in June, they took a U-turn and said that players will be allowed to protest during the national anthem.

The web series is expected to have a look at Kaepernick's early life as a black child growing up in America with a white adoptive family. The series shall also shed light on his journey to becoming the activist that he is today.

As BBC reports, initially, Kaepernick was criticised for kneeling during the national anthem during the 2016 NFL season. Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was one of the key figures to criticise Kaepernick's move.

As of now, Kaepernick hasn't had a team since the start of 2017, when he opted out of his San Francisco 49ers contract.

After graduating from the University of Nevada, Kaepernick was picked by the 49ers in 2011. He initially started as a backup quarterback for the team and eventually became a starting quarterback. He played a crucial role when his team managed to appear in the 2012 Super Bowl for the first time since the early 1990s.