Jaguar, a famous luxury car brand from the United Kingdom, has embarked on a new and daring rebrand that moved away from the brand's legacy branding towards a more contemporary and vibrant direction. Following this, the brand has received many negative comments, especially from car enthusiasts and other ordinary folks. At the same time, those in the marketing and advertising scene have mixed views on the bold take on Jaguar's rebrand.

What's In This Bold and Controversial Rebrand?

First off, Jaguar unveiled a new brand proposition focusing on the ethos "Copy Nothing", inspired by the words of Jaguar's founder Sir William Lyons. Its media release for the rebrand stated that the brand's transformation is driven by the creative platform "Exuberant Modernism", focusing on embracing bold designs and unexpected and original thinking. For them, this creates a brand character that will command attention through fearless creativity.

"Jaguar has its roots in originality. Sir William Lyons, our founder, believed that 'A Jaguar should be a copy of nothing'. Our vision for Jaguar today is informed by this philosophy. New Jaguar is a brand built around Exuberant Modernism. It is imaginative, bold and artistic at every touchpoint. It is unique and fearless," Gerry McGovern, Chief Creative Officer at Jaguar, said.

He added, "This is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved, but making it relevant for a contemporary audience. We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community."

Apart from the new logo, Jaguar released a video advertisement embodying the "Copy Nothing" philosophy. The advertisement included phrases such as "break moulds"," "live vivid"," and "delete ordinary", referencing the desire for the brand to stand out.

"To bring back such a globally renowned brand, we had to be fearless. Jaguar was always at its best when challenging convention. That ethos is seen in our new brand identity today and will be further revealed over the coming months. This is a complete reset. Jaguar is transformed to reclaim its originality and inspire a new generation. I am excited for the world to see Jaguar finally," Jaguar Managing Director Rawdon Glover commented.

Why Car Enthusiasts Are Receptive of the Rebrand

Following the rollout of the new Jaguar brand identity, many online users–especially those who are car enthusiasts themselves–have criticised the rebrand, calling it "woke" and "unhinged." According to The Daily Mail, many spiteful comments likened Jaguar's move to Bud Light's. It should be recalled that the beer received controversy when it launched a campaign featuring Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman celebrity.

"Bye, Jaguar, it was nice knowing you. [T]o think, you were once the pinnacle of British motor engineering," one user on X commented on Jaguar's post on the rebrand.

Another user said, "Where are the vehicles in this cringe-worthy, woke commercial?" referring to the advertisement's lack of Jaguar cars.

The company has teased that it will unveil more details about the rebrand at Miami Air Week on December 2.

Santino Pietrosanti, the Director of Jaguar for the UK, is one of the people behind the campaign, as revealed by his LinkedIn post. While appearing at the Attitude Awards, he promised the rebrand would 'bring Jaguar back to something extraordinary.'

"We're not just talking about new cars. We are discussing new ways of thinking and embracing the full spectrum of human potential and creativity. Because Jaguar has always stood for fearless originality, striving to be a copy of nothing. And we believe that every person has the potential to be something unique, something original, and that's what makes us strong," Santino said.

They added, "At Jaguar, we proudly stand with the LGBTQ+ community because we know that originality and creativity thrive in spaces where people are free to be themselves. 'We're passionate about our people, and we're committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and unified culture that is representative of not only the people who use our products but also the society in which we all live."

Creatives Have Mixed Views on the Campaign

Over at those working in the marketing and creative space, many in the industry have lauded Jaguar's move, with some industry leaders calling it a "masterstroke" while some saying that the move was "out of character" given the brand's demographic of being composed of more than 30-year-old car enthusiasts.

"The tone and overall creative disposition of the video seem to be at odds with the current state of culture, and out of character for a brand with such an established identity, brand codes and distinctive brand asset," Michael Miraflor, marketing and venture consultant at Third City Advisory told Digiday.

Rob Mayhew, a popular TikTok creator who also delved into several advertising roles, even released a video skit about how Adland reacted to the Jaguar rebrand, even remarking how the ad isn't at least made with generative AI–a subtle jab against Coca-Cola, whose latest AI-create ad drew flak among consumers.

Meanwhile, Mark Ritson of MarketingWeek lambasted Jaguar for its rebranding effort, stating that if Jaguar wants to be a proper luxury brand, it needs to stop worrying about what generic luxury is and simply learn to be very specific to itself.

"Make no mistake, Jaguar was once a great luxury brand, better and more prestigious than Aston Martin. And it can get back to that place. But he wrote that the current corporate attitude won't get there without completely "resetting" the brand and starting afresh," he wrote.

What Can We Expect from Jaguar Next?

Jaguar's recent rebrand and bold transition into the EV category mark a pivotal chapter in the automaker's history. By embracing electrification, Jaguar aims to redefine itself as a modern luxury brand in an increasingly eco-conscious market. However, this ambitious transformation has sparked mixed reactions.

While many applaud the company's forward-thinking approach and commitment to sustainability, others lament the departure from Jaguar's iconic heritage and traditional design ethos. Balancing innovation with legacy will be crucial as Jaguar strives to solidify its position in the competitive EV landscape and win over new enthusiasts and loyal purists.