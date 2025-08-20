The pumpkin-spice craze, once firmly tied to autumn, is now arriving earlier each year — with 34% of Americans already buying seasonal products in August, according to a new study by financial services firm Empower.

The research, conducted among 2,200 adults between August 9 and 11, shows that younger generations are driving the trend, with 45% of Gen Z and millennials purchasing pumpkin-spice goods before summer is over.

Despite inflation, tariffs, and what Empower calls a 'pumpkin-spice tax', demand remains robust. Forty-four per cent of respondents said pumpkin-flavoured products cost more this year, while nearly four in 10 believe retailers add a premium simply because the flavour is seasonal.

Despite these headwinds, 54% of Americans still look forward to buying pumpkin-spice treats every year, with enthusiasm rising to 62% among Gen Z and millennials.

The Pumpkin-Spice Boom

What began with Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte in the early 2000s has grown into a multi-billion-dollar seasonal market. Empower's Pumpkin Premium survey highlights how deeply embedded the flavour has become in American culture.

Retailers now offer pumpkin-flavoured versions of nearly everything:

40% of buyers choose baked goods

For younger shoppers, pumpkin-spice coffee is the standout: 51% of Gen Z and 47% of millennials reported drinking it regularly, making them the most prominent champions of the trend.

When Do People Buy?

Retailers typically launch pumpkin-spice ranges in late August or early September, but many Americans no longer wait for autumn leaves to fall. The survey found that:

34% start buying in August

wait until September 26% begin in October

Generational differences are striking. Nearly half of Gen Z and millennials buy early, compared with only a quarter of baby boomers. Reflecting this shift, Starbucks has confirmed that its 2025 pumpkin-spice menu will launch on August 26, one of its earliest rollouts yet.

Spending Habits by Generation

On average, Americans spend $32 (£25) per month on pumpkin-spice goods during the autumn. Younger consumers spend significantly more:

Millennials: $64 (£50) per month

Households with children and women are slightly more likely to splurge, reflecting the cross-generational appeal of pumpkin spice.

Why Pay More for Pumpkin?

Beyond taste, pumpkin spice has become a seasonal ritual. 37% of respondents said they buy it because they love the flavour, while 24% cited its limited-time exclusivity. Retailers capitalise on this scarcity, creating a sense of urgency that enables them to justify higher prices.

Yet, price sensitivity is growing: 58% of Americans said they budget carefully for seasonal items, and 56% try to avoid mark-ups. Still, younger shoppers prove more indulgent — 48% of Gen Z admitted they spend more on food and drink in autumn because of pumpkin spice promotions, compared with 34% of Americans overall.

Autumn's Flavour, Arriving Earlier Every Year

Pumpkin spice has evolved from a seasonal novelty to a late-summer necessity. The combination of nostalgia, exclusivity, and social media buzz ensures its popularity, even as prices climb.

For brands, the lesson is clear: younger consumers are not only driving the market but are also willing to pay more for the taste of autumn — even when summer is still in full swing.