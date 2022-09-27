Season 2 of the hit Netflix original series on the life of Georgina Rodriguez has been confirmed. In the second installment of "I Am Georgina," a series based on the life of Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, she will open up about the tragic loss of one of her twins with the footballer.

Late last year, the Manchester United forward and his influencer girlfriend shared the happy news that they are expecting twins. Unfortunately, they revealed in April that complications during childbirth led to the death of their baby boy. In a statement shared on social media, Ronaldo said: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel."

However, Ronaldo also confirmed that they found hope and happiness in welcoming the other twin, a baby girl they named Bella Esmeralda.

Rodriguez later called her newborn a "small great blessing."

The 28-year-old former Gucci shopkeeper now has two biological children with Ronaldo, Bella Esmeralda and Alana Martina, 4. She also acts as a mother to Ronaldo's three other children, Cristiano Jr., 12, and twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 5.

In the first season of "I Am Georgina," fans were able to catch a glimpse of how Rodriguez juggles her life as a mother of a growing brood, and a partner to the world's most famous footballer. She does all this while also creating a career of her own as a sought-after brand ambassador who jets around attending various events for partners and sponsors.

The series also gave a glimpse into more intimate moments with her friends and family. The same is expected from season 2, where the loss of her son and how her family helped her through it will be a central topic.

Netflix Spain's Director of Entertainment Alvaro Diaz revealed that the streaming giant did not hesitate to renew the series for another season as soon as they watched the first.

Apart from the tragedy, season 2 will join Rodriguez on a trip to the holy site of Fatima and Portugal. Just like the first season, there will also be a lot of fun moments.

"The new series will feature moments of the most absolute sadness and the heart-wrenching loss Georgina suffered is something that can happen to someone who has everything, like her, as well as someone who has nothing.

"But we are also going to laugh and enjoy a lot with the new season, just like we did last time round," said Diaz during a press junket about the upcoming shows on Netflix.