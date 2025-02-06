The Royal Ballet School's Intensive Courses are popular with young dancers worldwide. Since launching these in the UK, the School has offered courses in Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Italy. Now, the prestigious centre of ballet training is bringing an Intensive Course to Thailand.

This Intensive course will allow more young people to access the School's renowned training system as they hone their technique and embrace their love of dance. Each will join like-minded students in an inspiring environment, where they will receive support from Artistic faculty members.

The Thailand Intensive

The Thailand Intensive will take place on 24-26 April 2025. Morning sessions are reserved for younger dancers, and afternoon sessions are reserved for older dancers:

● Students aged 11-12 will receive their training between 9 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

● Students aged 13-14 will receive their training between 1.30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Dancers aged 11-14 on 31 August 2025 can apply for the non-selective Intensive. The School offers limited places on a first-come, first-served basis.

Booking for the Thailand Intensive is open until 10 March 2025. The fee is £438. The Intensive will take place at the Hostbkk Arts Center in Bangkok.

The Benefits of Intensive Courses

The Thailand Intensive is the latest in the suite of global Intensive Courses. These selective and non-selective courses immerse dancers in concentrated training with Royal Ballet School staff and guest teachers.

The School has designed each course for a particular age group. Instructors help students master new skills, build confidence, and embrace their unique dance styles. Participants improve their flexibility, stamina, and strength while becoming more self-aware and able to identify their capabilities and areas for development.

The Intensive Courses also inspire students to practise new dance styles and disciplines. They familiarise themselves with concepts of self-expression, artistry, and musicality. Within a short training period, many students can better discern whether they would like to pursue full-time ballet training in the future.

Other Intensive Courses Open for Application

Thailand aside, The Royal Ballet School has opened applications for three other 2025 Intensive Courses:

● The non-selective Winter Intensive for students aged 9-14 will occur in Edinburgh on 13-14 February, London on 20-21 February, and Manchester on 20-21 February. These Intensives will focus on Cinderella repertoire, except for the London event, where participants can study fairytale ballet or concentrate on balance and pirouettes.

● The Singapore Intensive will take place on 11-13 April. Students aged 7-18 will train in focus classes and sessions covering classical ballet and repertoire. They will also have the opportunity to sign up for additional coaching sessions.

● The Hong Kong Intensive will take place on 17-21 April. Dancers aged 7-18 will enjoy three or five days of focus classes and sessions covering classical ballet, repertoire, character, body conditioning, stagecraft, choreography, and musical theatre.

Bookings for the 2025 Spring and Summer Intensives in London have now closed. However, those interested in joining future Intensives can sign up to be the first to hear about applications opening.

Supporting Dancers Everywhere: Intensive Courses on Demand

The Royal Ballet School appreciates that some dancers can't travel to training centres. To ensure anyone can access its world-class training, the school has produced an extensive collection of dance training classes and talks, available via its video-on-demand platform.

The Intensive Courses on Demand start at £5 and come with lifetime access. They introduce students to an immersive world of ballet, character, contemporary, and Pilates classes. A few of the classes include:

● Floor pressure and articulation of the feet

● Ballet essentials

● Confident consistent pirouettes

● Improve movement quality with the Franklin Method®

● Discover épaulement

● Improve your retiré position

Students can also purchase bundles of three classes that complement each other. These include the versatile dancer, performance, and studio-ready bundles.

Audition classes are popular, too, as these allow students to experience the audition process for various programs. They're ideal for dancers preparing to audition, whether for The Royal Ballet School or another dance school.

Choosing and Accessing Intensive Courses on Demand

Each Intensive Course on Demand has a recommended age band, reflecting the level of training this age group receives at the School. However, students can take any class they feel suits their level if they are at least the minimum recommended age.

The School's Artistic staff deliver the Intensive Courses on Demand. They have adapted each so students can follow along in smaller spaces without special equipment. This way, students can train whenever and wherever they like.

About The Royal Ballet School

The Royal Ballet School delivers exceptional ballet education through a variety of programmes. Most known for its full-time programme, students on this course receive a complete academic education and comprehensive healthcare support alongside their elite dance training.

Meanwhile, the Intensive Courses are popular with young people who want to master a specific element of their dance training and/or are considering full-time training. The new Intensive in Thailand will broaden the School's reach, allowing many more dancers to experience its exceptional ballet education. Learn more about the Thailand Intensive.