The US is placing strong travel bans that may lock hundreds of players, officials, and fans out of the upcoming World Cup.

It's a travel crackdown on high stakes

The upcoming World Cup is challenged with hurdles never experienced before, given the security tightening and political crackdowns by the US government.

Premier League players, such as Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo and Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye, may suffer travel delays to the US, and this may affect at least 10 matches on US soil. These limits have the potential of reducing the world show and derailing the involvement of both the best talent and the fans.

The new US entry policies have been in place since January 1 and cover travellers from certain countries. Iran and Haiti are under complete travel bans, while, Senegal and the Ivory Coast, in the meantime, have partial bans that may interrupt the transfer of players and officials to and out of the countries.

The limitations fall within the wider immigration policy to restrict border control, but have notable effects on international sports events such as the World Cup.

Premier leagues but with vulnerable players

A number of star Premier League players in the nations where such restrictions exist are likely to be caught in the middle. They include Amad Diallo, a 23-year-old Ivorian Coast winger who has record performances in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Diallo has been a major player in Manchester United, and he scored three goals on the path to the quarter-finals of the Ivory Coast. Likewise, Iliman Ndiaye of Everton, who was the goalscorer in a win by Senegal at a recent match against Mali, is not immune to entry problems.

According to the sources, no less than 12 Premier League players, who are also citizens of countries with travel restrictions, may experience delays or bans. Such restrictions might prevent them from playing in their national teams, training camps, and even the tournament, in case they cannot get timely US visas.

The possibility of the lack of such stars may affect the results of the teams and reduce the competitiveness of the tournament.

During the World Cup, there are at least 10 stage matches in the US, which might be influenced by these travel bans. It is not only that the involved players may be held up or denied entry to the country, but also that fans intending to watch the matches may not have an easy time.

The new regulations, the tightening of border inspections, and the monitoring of social networks can result in the fact that many international spectators will not enter the country, particularly the representatives of those countries that are subject to the new visa waiver programme.

Beginning on February 8, passengers in 42 countries who qualify as users of the ESTA visa waiver will be obliged to provide five years of social media history, and this will further add an audit requirement.

Experts issue threats of disruption on a massive scale

Insiders are warning that the new laws may lead to the denial of thousands of football fans access to the US during its tournament.

As an example of a global work and travel organisation, Jessie Chambers states that travel can be banned even for minor violations like old tweets or wrong ESTA responses. She also stresses that the World Cup is to be considered as one of the high-risk travelling events, and fans should be ready for possible delays and rejections.