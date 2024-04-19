South Africans place over £400 million (R9.47 billion) bets online yearly. This number is predicted to grow to one billion by the end of this decade. However, when any multi billion-pound industry emerges, it throws up a host of positives and negatives. Today, we're going to explore how the online casino industry in South Africa has had a significant impact on the country's economy and how it has shaped the wider entertainment industry as a whole.

Exploring the journey of many of the top casinos in South Africa, you can get a good feel for what appeals to bettors – competition. It is a symptom of an industry that is buzzing and looking to become a force for good in the broader South African economy.

This competition has escalated internally within the industry as review platforms have sought to inform users of the good and the bad, the legitimate and the underground. PlayCasino.co.za emerged as one of the original names in the South African market. They state that they are one of the first real sites to take a stance against predatory tactics and are vastly influential over what operators' bettors lean toward. In practice, what users care about – safety, usability, convenience – is not the same as what a government or regulatory body cares about – income.

The resurgence of the free promo and welcome bonus tools

Promotional offers have always existed in the gambling industry. Casinos run various promotions that provide bettors with free ways to bet. These ideas and marketing strategies don't just apply to new customers via welcome bonuses; existing customers are also often targeted. Digital casinos didn't pioneer this advertising method but have helped galvanise it and revamp it to a point where it's now the foundation of digital casino marketing strategy – especially for those just starting.

We're yet to find a casino that doesn't offer some promotions for their new customers. They're part and parcel of growing your business. Still, there's also a benefit for the bettor, who can use betting credits to play their chosen casino game—marketing strategies like this help to put casino gaming in the limelight. Even for casual gamers or those who don't bet, many will be aware of these types of promotions, and if they have bet in the past, the chances are they will have utilised these bonuses or promotions to get their money's worth.

In South Africa and further afield, there's been a notable rise in digital companies mirroring these free offers. While we're not implying that this is entirely down to the online casino industry, its exponential rise and the dominant success of this marketing strategy have permeated other areas of the South African economy, with many different businesses using it as part of their broader model.

Job creation

When people discuss the economic impact of casinos, many casual observers or economists who don't understand the specifics of a casino operation may denigrate the idea of too many land-based casinos and highlight the associated societal issues that can emerge from late-night gambling venues.

Casinos have a balancing act that they must get right. There's no denying that they provide many benefits from the ground up. Construction workers, architects, hospitality staff, experienced dealers, and floor-level security jobs flourish in the land-based casino environment. However, job creation in online casino gaming has taken on a new level. Of course, there's demand for security and live dealers, but many other jobs you can find at land-based casinos become surplus to requirements online.

Economic impacts can be measured using a whole range of measuring sticks. As land-based casinos were forced to make way for online casinos, they started to offer a different type of economic challenge for businesses. While they had the same essence and delivered the same package, many jobs they created were in technology and computer systems rather than roles on the casino floor.

Many of these jobs can be done remotely by people from South Africa or international specialists. This is unlike land-based casinos, where all the staff who work will have to live locally, and they put their wages back into the local economy. So, while there's no denying that the economic impact of rising digital casinos does create job opportunities – particularly for those in the tech sector – the fact there's a global pool of talent to choose from can cause different challenges for those in the local economy who are looking to begin their careers.

Foreign investment

Foreign investment has had the most positive economic impact on the South African online casino industry. South Africa is in a prime location on the continent—it's the most significant gambling nation. This encourages investment flows from African tech companies and international gaming developers and providers.

South African business people have long made their mark on the world stage. The most notable, of course, is Elon Musk, who recently lost his place as the world's richest man. However, from a casino gaming perspective, while many African countries fall short of completely legalising and legislating the industry, nothing is stopping many of the pioneering tech companies from investing in subsidiaries in South Africa or helping to develop AI and sophisticated gaming technology that allows driving the success of the market in SA.

Online casino gaming is, by definition, a global industry, and many of the prominent names you can find on South African casino sites are prevalent worldwide. For instance, many of the big names in slot design have strong ties to some of the top providers in South Africa, setting up their hubs like Cape Town and Johannesburg to scoop up some of the lucrative profit in this burgeoning industry. A growing percentage of foreign investment funds are flowing into the country, especially in the iGaming sector. It's becoming a more prominent area of focus for the South African government, too, not just localised legislative bodies.

Economic and social balances to consider

We can only discuss economic impacts by looking at the broader socioeconomic implications. Economists and business analysts agree that the online casino industry creates jobs and can bring in significant foreign investment, which will help to bolster the broader South African economy. However, just like any business, it has social factors as well.

Striking a balance between adequately funding problem gambling services and ensuring that advertising companies highlight how to spot gambling issues is a strong start in balancing the critical economic and social issues that can stem from online casino gaming.

From a legislative perspective, economically, the tax base that comes as part of legalised gambling is often at the centre of any legal changes. Central South African authorities can ensure that the economic benefits outweigh some social negatives by ensuring proper regulation and taxation. By taking some of the positives from other countries that have managed to find this balance, we see a happy middle ground where taxation and regulation are fair, as well as the games and adverts that bettors come across online.

Responsible gambling

Unfortunately, although many gamblers can play within their means and stay within any time or deposit limits, a percentage will develop problems. These can take many forms and range in severity. However, some of the critical things to remember are that if you're spending too much money or time using gambling sites, or you are in a position where it is hurting your relationships, job, or friendships, then you need to seek help.

These are non-negotiables, as anybody who begins to view gambling as a source of income or gets themselves into financial or emotional distress as a result of gambling certainly has an issue. Seek help as soon as possible if you believe any of these negatives apply to you or a close friend or family member.

Key takeaways

Ultimately, the economic impact of the South African online casino industry boils down to job creation, foreign investment, and ensuring that the social and economic positives outweigh the negatives. While the social element might be more prevalent in casino gaming, these are the three main focuses for most industries and are the critical measuring tools when judging their economic impact.

Due to the global nature of the online casino business, many of the studies and impacts that analysts have observed in other countries apply broadly to South Africa.

It's not a country that is particularly unique when exploring broader economic impacts of online casinos – many of the factors we have mentioned today are featured in discussions that have been had in other countries with budding gambling industries – particularly the likes of the UK and US. While SA might rely more on foreign investment in their digital casino sector, perhaps more so than the more diverse and extensive US and UK economies, the point remains valid.

As our world continues to become more focused on online casinos and mobile-centric industries as a whole, expect plenty of these economic and social effects to revolve around our portable devices. Any critical changes in the South African online casino industry will likely result from changes in the broader global industry.