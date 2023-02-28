EnBW and bp joining forces with Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult in an effort to help provide key insight into zero or low-emission support vessels that can navigate on offshore wind farms. This comes as the two companies have plans for three offshore wind projects in the UK.

This comes amidst bp already having strategies and aims to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050 through oil reduction and a lessening of gas output.

The project 'Morven' will take place off the east coast of Scotland and is a possible 2.9GW area. An estimated 120 new direct jobs will be created as a result of bp making Aberdeen its global operations and maintenance centre of excellence for offshore wind.

The other two projects, 'Morgan' and 'Mona' will be based amongst a 3GW area by the Irish Sea. The completion of these two projects will equate to there being sufficient energy for access to clean electricity in roughly 3.4 million households in the UK.

The wind farms on these projects will need maintenance and assistance from Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) and Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs). Hence, this collaborative study will give an insight into the possible obstacles and opportunities that will come as a result of new fuel types for the SOVs. Also, recommendations can be sought in regard to supply chain opportunities as well as the necessary technological developments.

This project by EnBW and bp with ORE Catapult's Clean Maritime team is set to last four months and will ultimately provide recommendations for the support vessels. Further support for this project will come from partners including the Manufacturing Technology Centre, the University of Edinburgh and the University of Strathclyde.

Also, an analysis will take place regarding fuels, such as hydrogen, biodiesel and electricity. Additionally, supply chains, current regulations, infrastructure, and technology including internal combustion engines, fuel cells and batteries will also be looked at.

Speaking on the importance and relevance of this project, ORE Catapult's Clean Maritime manager, Lauren Hadnum, had this to say: "The rapid growth in the offshore wind across the UK is driving the need for innovation across all aspects of the industry, including accelerating decarbonisation of O&M vessels."

Hadnum mentioned the involved partners' research into "both net zero technology and local build for these vessels is an exciting opportunity for UK industry, which aligns with the ambitions outlined in the Refreshed National Shipbuilding Strategy".

Hadnum also touched on the potential for more of these types of collaborations with respected companies stating she hopes that this project lays "the foundation for future EnBW and bp SOV developments as well as informing wider industry".

Project Manager at Morgan and Mona offshore wind projects EnBW, Burkhard Roemhild, said alongside delivering green energy, EnBW and bp hope to "further reduce the wind farms' carbon footprint throughout the operational phase". He added the research will be crucial in observing "different options and eventually finding the best solution, both for the projects and the overall environment".

Project Director at the UK offshore wind bp, Richard Haydock, mentioned this project is vital to making bp's offshore wind proposals play out successfully. He said, "We plan to build four ships in Scotland and how we power them is incredibly important."

Haydock added that both EnBW and bp express joy in being involved in something which can help with identifying "low emission fuel types to power the ships that will service our offshore wind projects, delivering almost 6GW to the UK".

EnBW's joint ventures for offshore wind farm projects are not limited to this partnership with bp, as earlier this month it announced it would be teaming up with Norwegian energy company, Equinor. The pair plan on seeking offshore wind opportunities together in Germany this year.

Meanwhile, bp has recently forged a joint venture with Norwegian developer Deep Wind Offshore to work on offshore wind opportunities in South Korea. It is set to include four projects with the hope of generating a capacity of up to 6GW.

Bp also bought out US renewable gas firm Archaea recently as they look to drive the company towards cleaner fuels in order to help battle climate issues.