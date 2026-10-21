Former Disney star Erik von Detten, once a familiar face in The Princess Diaries and Brink!, is facing allegations of financial elder abuse and fraud after a 97-year-old man and his 85-year-old wife claimed they lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in a multimillion-dollar gold investment deal.

Norman and Sheila Greenberg, from La Jolla, California, allege they paid more than $2.1 million (£1.57 million) for gold coins worth approximately $1.3 million (£972,000). Their lawsuit names Von Detten and precious metals company Rosland Capital, where the former actor worked as a broker.

The couple are seeking at least $900,000 (£673,000) in damages, alleging that their trust was exploited during transactions involving their retirement savings.

Actor Accused of Exploiting Elderly Couple's Trust

According to court documents, the Greenbergs contacted Rosland Capital in summer 2020 after seeing advertisements that raised concerns about protecting their wealth. They were connected with Von Detten, who allegedly learned that the couple had limited knowledge of gold investments and more than $2 million in retirement accounts. The lawsuit claims von Detten assured them he understood their financial goals and possessed the expertise to help.

'He earned their trust and confidence such that they agreed to accept his recommendations without question,' the filing states.

The couple allege that this relationship ultimately led them to make substantial gold purchases without fully understanding their value.

$2.1M Gold Coin Deal Sparks Fraud Allegations

Between October 2020 and August 2021, the Greenbergs reportedly purchased Lady Liberty gold coins through Rosland Capital in transactions totalling more than $2.1 million. Rather than receiving the coins directly, they were sent to Delaware Depository for storage, resulting in additional account and storage fees.

The couple claim they only discovered the alleged financial discrepancy in 2025 after independently investigating their investments. According to the lawsuit, the coins were worth approximately $1.3 million, roughly $800,000 (£598,000) less than the amount paid.

'The prices Defendants charged Plaintiffs in every instance were not fair and reasonable,' the filing alleges, claiming the amounts substantially exceeded market value.

The allegations have not been established in court.

Rosland Capital Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The Greenbergs filed their lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on 11 May, accusing Von Detten and Rosland Capital of financial elder abuse, fraud, constructive fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and conversion. Two months later, Rosland Capital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

In a statement to E! News, the company's legal representatives said they could not comment directly on the lawsuit but described plans for a liquidating trust to investigate its financial history and investors' claims.

Von Detten has not publicly addressed the allegations, according to the available reporting.

The case has reportedly been assigned to Judge Bradley S. Phillips, with a case management conference scheduled for 9 November at 8:30 am in Santa Monica. The Greenbergs are requesting a jury trial, recovery of their alleged losses and punitive damages.

Who Is Erik von Detten?

Von Detten, 44, rose to prominence through Disney productions including Brink!, So Weird and The Princess Diaries, starring alongside Anne Hathaway. He also voiced Sid in the Toy Story franchise before largely stepping away from Hollywood.

The former actor reportedly joined Rosland Capital in 2018. His more recent acting credits include the 2024 television film My Acting Coach Nightmare.