Jason Hehir has been tagged as the director of a 10-part documentary series produced by ESPN and Netflix on Michael Jordan, one of the greatest NBA players who ever lived. Titled "the Last Dance, " the series will focus on his final season with the Chicago Bulls that led to their 6th championship in the 1990s.

According to Hehir, he is honoured and privileged to be at the helm of such a project. The 43-year-old Hehir, like a lot of people who grew up in the '90s, watched Jordan at his prime and will always say that he is the best basketball player who ever played the game.

The Netflix/ESPN project is not the first one made about Michael Jordan. There are plenty of documentaries on him and even a movie of his life released in 1999 titled "His Airness."

A 10-part documentary should be enough reel-time to provide an in-depth look at Jordan and how he has changed the way the game of basketball is played forever.

According to USA Today, Hehir was in the stands on the night of April 20, 1986, when the Bulls played against the legendary Boston Celtics when Jordan scored a record-breaking 63 points. The Celtics won in double overtime, 135-131. The Bulls may have lost the game, but the young Jordan gave the league and basketball fans all over the world a taste of the future, a style of non-positional modern basketball that we see today.

The documentary was scheduled to be released in June. However, due to the content-starved fans suffering from the lockdown of both the NBA and urban areas, Netflix and ESPN moved up the release schedule. "The Last Dance" will premiere on April 19, and will release two one-hour broadcasts every Sunday.

The pandemic and the shortened deadline has put pressure on Hehir and his team, but he says that it is not a challenge. Instead, the show will be their small contribution to bring light during these dark times.

The documentary will be curated from 10,000 hours of archival footage and interviews of over a hundred people into an 8 1/2 hour tribute to the greatest basketball player who ever played the game, at least for now.