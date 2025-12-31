Former Miss Universe CEO Jakkaphong 'Anne' Jakrajutatip was sentenced to two years in prison without probation on 26th December, following a Bangkok South Kwaeng Court's ruling on fraud charges related to a nearly $1 million (£743,090) corporate bond investment. The court also ordered fines against the company.

Anne, who co-founded JKN Global Group — the firm that co-owns the international pageant — did not appear in court and remains at large. Reports suggest she converted approximately $190.2 million (£141.3 million) into cryptocurrency before fleeing the country, allegedly with assistance from a former business partner, and is believed to have escaped to South America.

Fraud with a Plastic Surgeon

The court issued an arrest warrant for Anne after a plastic surgeon, Raviwat Maschamadol, accused her of fraud in 2023. He alleges she concealed vital information while persuading him to invest in her company.

Maschamadol claims he was deceived through false representations. Anne is accused of offering misleading information and withholding details about JKN's financial difficulties to persuade him to invest in her company's bonds, despite knowing that the company was not in a position to meet its repayment obligations.

The court found that Anne had misappropriated over $950,000 (£705,935) through deceptive practices, under Sections 341 and 83 of the Thailand Criminal Code. She was charged with fraud and initially released on bail. However, she failed to appear in court for her hearing and was declared a flight risk. The court described her absence as an attempt to evade justice.

Around the time Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025 in Bangkok last month, reports surfaced that Anne had fled to Mexico. It is believed she then made her way to South America.

Anne's Rise and Recent Challenges

Anne, 46, is one of Thailand's most prominent transgender business figures. Forbes ranked her as the third-richest transgender person in the world in 2020, with an estimated net worth of $210 million (£156 million).

She took over the Miss Universe organisation in 2022, but her influence in Thai media and business had been well established long before that. Aside from her role as an entrepreneur, Anne is also a well-known celebrity in Thailand, having appeared on adaptations of reality shows such as Project Runway and Shark Tank.

Born into a Chinese-Thai family, Anne studied political science in Australia before returning to Thailand with ambitious plans. Her breakthrough came when she identified a lucrative niche in importing and distributing Indian television series to Thai audiences. This move helped propel JKN into digital television and eventually led to a public listing on the stock exchange.

However, in recent years, JKN faced financial difficulties, resulting in multiple disputes and lawsuits involving Anne. She resigned as CEO of Miss Universe in June of last year.

She was succeeded by Mario Bucaro last November, who subsequently resigned himself. JKN Global co-owns Miss Universe alongside Legacy Holding Group, led by Raul Rocha, who is currently serving as the organisation's president. Rocha is also facing criminal charges in Mexico.

According to media reports, Mexican authorities have frozen Rocha's bank accounts as part of a criminal investigation conducted by Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit, the country's anti-money laundering agency. Rocha is also under suspicion of organised crime activities, including fuel theft, drug trafficking, and arms trafficking, the Associated Press has reported, citing Mexican federal prosecutors.