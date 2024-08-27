In a dramatic escalation of tensions outside Citigroup's New York headquarters, a purported employee of the financial giant unleashed a violent tirade against demonstrators who had been blocking the entrance for months. The incident, which occurred in July 2024, was captured on video and has since sparked widespread outrage.

The footage, exclusively obtained by The Post, shows a bespectacled woman dressed in orange leggings and a grey blouse, displaying what appears to be a Citigroup employee badge. Clearly agitated by the protesters who had been obstructing the bank's lower Manhattan offices, the woman is heard shouting, "Punch him in the f–king head!" and, more disturbingly, "Get a machine gun and f–king kill them all!"

Protesters Demand Action Against Fossil Fuel Financing

The protesters have been staging daily demonstrations outside Citigroup's headquarters, demanding that the bank cease its financing of fossil fuel projects. The protests, which began in April 2024, have grown increasingly heated as activists accuse Citigroup of contributing to environmental destruction and global warming. In addition to their environmental concerns, the protesters have also criticised Citigroup for its alleged connections to the Israeli military.

The demonstrators, who have been linking arms to block employees from entering the building every morning, were shocked by the woman's outburst. As she walked away from the building, the protester filming the incident followed her, asking, "What'd you say? You'd like to get a machine gun and kill us all?" The woman, however, shook her head and continued on her way without further comment.

Citigroup Responds to the Incident

In response to the video, a Citigroup representative told The Post, "These comments are unacceptable. We are looking into the matter, and it will be addressed appropriately." The protesters have identified the woman as a longtime Citigroup employee, claiming she has worked at the bank for around 25 years. According to her LinkedIn profile, she serves as an executive assistant to the heads of the financial strategy division.

The protester who recorded the video described the daily routine of blocking the entrance to Citi's headquarters, which they have been doing every morning for the past three months. By 7:30 a.m., roughly 50 protesters had linked arms to prevent employees from entering the building. Their primary demand is for Citi to "Stop funding fossil fuel expansion," and they have vowed to continue their demonstrations until this demand is met.

Tensions Rise as Protests Continue

Tensions have been escalating outside Citi's offices throughout the summer, with no end in sight to the protests. In another video obtained by The Post, a young woman demonstrating outside the headquarters was aggressively shoved by a man identified by protesters as Citigroup general counsel Arthur Kohn. However, a Citi spokesperson denied the accusation, stating that an employee was struck by a barricade before shoving it aside.

According to the NYPD, nearly 200 people have been arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and other offenses during the protests since April. In a single day, police took 10 more protesters into custody.

The protestors' tactics have sparked criticism from some quarters, with detractors arguing that they should express their views peacefully rather than obstructing people from going to work. However, one protester defended their actions, stating that after years of peaceful attempts to bring about change, "it hasn't worked because Citi has their heels so dug in."

The protester added, "[We have the] right to defend literally the future of this planet. Citibank is profiting off the end of the world."

Citigroup's Response to the Growing Unrest

In response to the escalating tensions, Citigroup issued a memo in June 2024 advising employees to "keep their cool" as the situation outside their offices became increasingly volatile. "Simply put, we do not tolerate acts of intimidation and violence, and we denounce antisemitism, Islamophobia, acts of hatred, discrimination, and prejudice of any kind," Ed Skyler, Citigroup's head of enterprise services and public affairs, stated in the memo.

Skyler also highlighted Citi's 30-year presence in Israel with "pride" and concluded the memo by saying, "We respect the right to protest, but not at the expense of our colleagues' safety nor when others perpetuate abuse or hatred."