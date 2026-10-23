Getty Images filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on 21 October, advancing a restructuring that will transfer ownership to affiliates of the Getty family and Koch Equity Development, the investment arm of Koch, Inc.

The filing follows the collapse of the company's planned merger with Shutterstock and growing competition from AI-generated imagery. Getty expects the restructuring to conclude by the end of 2026, with ordinary operations and contributor payments continuing during the proceedings.

Debt Restructuring and Investor Litigation

The plan includes up to $533 million (£400 million) in equity commitments from Getty family and Koch affiliates. It also includes financing of up to $143 million (£107 million) from a Koch affiliate to support the restructuring.

Getty's bankruptcy attorney told Reuters that investor litigation had accelerated the filing, with about $200 million (£150 million) in legal judgments and a further $275 million (£206 million) in potential liabilities linked to disputes over warrants.

The disputes involved investors who claimed they had been improperly prevented from exercising warrants issued in connection with the company's 2022 stock market listing.

Getty listed both its assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion (£750 million to £7.5 billion) in its bankruptcy petition. The filing covers certain US entities rather than the whole group.

Under the prepackaged restructuring, holders of senior unsecured notes have agreed to retire $270 million (£203 million) of that debt and will receive about $170.2 million (£128 million) in aggregate cash payments.

Secured lenders have agreed to lower interest costs and extended maturities, while existing shareholders will receive no recovery for their equity. The agreement has creditor support.

Shutterstock Merger Ends After CMA Condition

Getty and Shutterstock announced a merger agreement in January 2025 that valued the combined company at about $3.7 billion (£2.8 billion). The companies projected annual cost savings of $150 million to $200 million (£113 million to £150 million) within three years of completion.

In May 2026, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the country's competition regulator, said the transaction could proceed if Shutterstock sold its editorial business to an approved buyer. Getty terminated the agreement on 7 July, ending the proposed combination and its projected cost savings.

Generative AI Flagged as a Competitive Risk

Getty's 2025 annual report identified AI-generated imagery as a competitive threat, stating that customers could choose synthetic images and videos instead of licensed content. The report also identified the risk that AI systems trained on Getty's material could generate competing content, affecting demand, website traffic and revenue.

Creative products, including commercial stock photography, accounted for 56.7% of Getty's revenue in 2025, down from 58.9% in 2024. Editorial content, including news, sport and entertainment photography, accounted for 37.7%, up from 36.8%. Getty also offers generative AI products and licenses content for AI training.

Stability AI Judgment Yields Limited Trade Mark Finding

Getty sued Stability AI in 2023 over the alleged unauthorised use of its images to train Stable Diffusion, the company's image-generation model. The UK proceedings concerned copyright and trade mark claims arising from the development and output of the AI system.

In a judgment on 4 November 2025, the High Court of England and Wales found limited trade mark infringement involving Getty and iStock watermarks in certain generated images. Getty had abandoned several copyright claims, and the court did not grant the broad copyright relief initially sought. Separate proceedings in the United States continued.

Operations and Contributor Payments Expected to Continue

The restructuring is designed to leave ordinary operations and payments to contributors, customers, employees and business partners undisturbed. Getty's 2025 disclosures describe a network of more than 600,000 contributors and an archive of more than 645 million images and videos.

The company reported paying more than $220 million (£165 million) in royalties to contributors and content partners during 2025.

Under the plan, affiliates of the Getty family and Koch Equity Development will own 100% of the reorganised company, subject to potential dilution under a management incentive plan.