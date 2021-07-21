As expected, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the star of the show as he led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship title in 50 years. He delivered the goods with an impressive 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. The Finals ended in Game 6 with the Bucks sealing the deal early through a 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo earned the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award after scoring an average of 35.2 points and 13.2 rebounds in the Finals against the Suns. He scored more than 40 points a whopping three times during the series, leaving no doubt that he deserves the accolade.

Last night, he had a relatively quiet first half before exploding with 33 points in the second. His 50th point of the game sealed the championship victory from the free-throw line in the final 9.8 seconds of the fourth quarter. Antetokounmpo overcame some dismal free-throw shooting in Game 5 and upped his stats to 17 of 19 from the foul line when it counted in Game 6. Khris Middleton also made crucial contributions from the line, sinking two free throws in the final 44.7 seconds.

The Bucks had some trouble with turnovers, but the Suns failed to make the most out of the errors from their opponents. With Milwaukee upping their free-throw shooting, it was game over for Phoenix.

Chris Paul did not come close to challenging "The Greek Freak" with a mere 26 points and five assists for Phoenix in Game 6. Devin Booker did not shine either, missing a crucial 3-pointer in the final minute of the game.

The Suns will be sorely disappointed to lose out on a chance to take it to Game 7, especially after leading the series 2-0. However, Milwaukee bounced back to string together four wins in a row. They didn't leave anything to chance and avoided the Game 7 decider by winning in front of an electrified home crowd on Tuesday.