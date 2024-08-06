For over four decades, the Democratic Party has consistently nominated presidential and vice-presidential candidates who have attended law school, as reported by CNN. This long-standing tradition was broken when Vice President Kamala Harris announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her choice for running mate. Walz, who holds a master's degree in educational leadership, is the first Democrat since 1980 to join a presidential ticket without a legal background.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz made their new partnership public through social media platforms. Harris took to Instagram to share her reasons for choosing Walz, stating:

"I am proud to announce that I've asked @walzforgovernor to be my running mate. One of the things that stood out to me about Tim is how his convictions on fighting for middle-class families run deep. It's personal."

Governor Walz expressed his excitement and honour about being chosen as Harris' running mate in a post on X, stating: "It is the honour of a lifetime to join @KamalaHarris in this campaign. I'm all in. Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what's possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school. So, let's get this done, folks! Join us."

Who Is Tim Walz?

Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, has emerged as a prominent figure in the Democratic Party. Born in 1964, Walz, 60, has a diverse background as a former U.S. Army National Guard member and teacher. Recently, he has raised his profile as an effective advocate for Harris, criticising Trump and Vance, whom he has called "weird," a viral insult the Harris campaign has embraced.

A former member of Congress representing a Republican-leaning district, Walz has proven appealing to rural, white voters. He has also championed progressive policies as governor, such as free school meals and expanded paid worker leave. Although Minnesota is a solidly Democratic state, its proximity to Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial battlegrounds, makes Walz an attractive option.

Political Accomplishments

While not at the forefront of national politics, Walz established himself as a moderate Democrat during his tenure in Congress, where he served from 2007 to 2019. As the governor of Minnesota since 2019, he also serves as chair of the national Democratic Governors Association. His ability to appeal to independents and moderate Democrats is significant, with former Senator Heidi Heitkamp describing him as someone with a "lived experience that is so comparable to so many of the people in rural America."

Before running for office, Walz, a graduate of Chadron State College in Nebraska, served in the Army National Guard. He then worked as a teacher on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, where he met his wife Gwen, also a teacher. Walz later taught in China and as a high school teacher in Mankato, Minnesota.

Walz entered politics as a member of former Massachusetts Senator John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign. He joined after his high school students were questioned for having a Kerry sticker at a campaign rally for then-president George W. Bush.

Policy Initiatives as Governor

As governor, Walz has implemented several significant political accomplishments, including:

Ensuring tuition-free meals at participating state universities

Enshrining abortion rights into state law

Banning conversion therapy

Providing protections for gender-affirming healthcare

Walz recently defended these measures against right-wing criticism in a CNN interview earlier this month, joking: "What a monster! Kids are eating and having full bellies so they can learn, and women are making their own healthcare decisions."

He also signed a bill expanding voting rights in Minnesota for an estimated 55,000 formerly incarcerated residents and oversaw the state's response to both the COVID-19 pandemic and police brutality protests following George Floyd's death. However, he faced criticism from state Republicans over his delayed response to the protests.

Net Worth and Investments

According to CA Club India, Tim Walz has an estimated net worth of $19 million as of 2024. His annual income is around $2.5 million, derived from profits in various businesses, dividends, and interest on bank deposits. Through his role as governor, he earns approximately $127,000 per year.

Walz invests in various industries, including education, healthcare, renewable energy, and real estate. He often makes these investments through family members to avoid legal troubles, a common practice among politicians.

His most significant stock investments include $1.5 million in Apple and $1.2 million in Microsoft, as well as stocks in Coca-Cola, Visa, and Johnson & Johnson. His portfolio generates an annual dividend income of around $710,000, and he earns $500,000 through interest on fixed bank deposits.