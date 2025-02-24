Managing a fleet of diverse vehicles comes with endless tasks: tracking real-time location, scheduling deliveries, monitoring drivers and their behaviour, optimising fuel usage, and more. It's a lot to watch, but the best fleet management software makes it easier. Such software doesn't just track vehicles and show their routes. It gives valuable insights into resource utilisation and helps pursue bigger goals, from implementing green initiatives to company-wide fleet digitalisation.

Key features in fleet management software include real-time GPS tracking, driver behaviour monitoring, route optimisation, video telematics, and maintenance schedules. Robust reporting capabilities, safety solutions, and fuel efficiency tools are must-haves. This guide will include nine fleet management solutions offering these features and niche functionalities.

Wialon

Wialon is used across various sectors, including delivery fleet management, public transportation, agriculture, vehicle leasing, field employee tracking, and many more. It gives a clear view of your operations for optimal, data-driven decision-making. Features like real-time GPS tracking and advanced reports work harmoniously to present the voluminous data in manager-friendly dashboards.

Wialon is a hardware-agnostic platform, meaning it supports over 3,600 device models, from basic asset trackers to advanced multi-functional telematics devices tailored for industry-specific needs. This means you get easy integration, no matter your setup. Its open API and SDK connect with ERP, BI, and accounting systems, ensuring smooth data exchange for enhanced business insights.

This software solution is perfect for route and fuel optimisation, promoting safer driver habits, monitoring staff performance, and managing fleet maintenance. Wialon operates as a B2B model, partnering with fleet digitisation service providers worldwide. These providers, in turn, deliver services to their clients—fleet owners around the globe. Wialon supports its partners with technical consulting in five languages and training to help them fully master the platform. Service providers can use Wialon under their brand or customise it to showcase their branding.

Key Features

Real-time fleet tracking

Fuel monitoring

Driver behaviour monitoring

Route optimisation

Advanced Reporting

Comprehensive dashboards

Video telematics

Geofence management

Chevin FleetWave

Chevin FleetWave is an adaptable platform that integrates with various third-party apps, from GPS tracking systems to fuel cards and financial software. Its centralised dashboard lets you monitor vehicles, drivers, maintenance schedules, and more for a 360-degree view of your fleet.

Automation features, like notifications for maintenance and compliance checks, reduce manual workloads and keep your fleet running smoothly. FleetWave allows teams to customise dashboards and reports so everyone gets department-specific insights.

Key Features

Real-time data analytics

Customisable dashboards and reports

Fleet maintenance management

Automated notifications and alerts

Integration with telematics and financial systems

Centralised asset monitoring

Geotab

Geotab is a fleet management platform that utilises AI to support safety and sustainability across fleets of various sizes. It integrates with OEM vehicles, third-party devices, and even custom apps.

With Geotab, you get analytics that uncover ways to save money, predict maintenance needs, and boost fuel efficiency. Plus, it includes tools to monitor and shrink your fleet's CO2 footprint. On the safety side, its AI-driven features — such as video intelligence and in-vehicle coaching — help reduce collisions and protect your drivers.

Key Features

AI-powered safety analytics

Fleet electrification insights

Predictive maintenance and uptime optimisation

Real-time fuel tracking and CO2 emissions monitoring

Mixed fleet and OEM vehicle support

Verizon Connect

Verizon Connect's real-time vehicle tracking and smart GPS help provide greater visibility into your fleet's performance. The GPS tracking lets you keep tabs on vehicle location, driver behaviour (speeding or idling), and fuel use. It also makes routing and dispatching simple, speeding up response times.

Verizon Connect includes asset tracking for heavy equipment, trailers, and other assets. For electric vehicle fleets, it gives you near real-time information on battery status, charging spots, and alerts.

The platform offers advanced safety features, including integrated dashcams and video-based coaching, which help reduce accident rates and insurance premiums. Built-in compliance tools, including ELD and DVIR automation, simplify regulatory management, too.

Key Features

Real-time GPS tracking for vehicles and assets

Driver behaviour monitoring

Advanced fleet dashboards and reports

Electric vehicle fleet management

Integrated video and AI-driven safety solutions

Fleet compliance automation (HOS, ELD, DVIR)

Samsara

Samsara's robust technology stack, including cameras, sensors, and AI-powered analytics, creates solutions that reduce operational costs, improve driver safety, and boost fleet productivity. The key offering of Samsara is end-to-end connectivity, which allows all fleet and operational data to be accessible from anywhere on any device.

The provider promises reduced accidents and improved driver safety with AI-powered dashcams and real-time alerts. On the business side, users get better operations, improved asset utilisation, and optimised routes for cost savings.

For companies willing to go greener in 2025, Samsara offers features that help reduce CO2 emissions.

Key Features

Real-time fleet tracking

AI-powered safety solutions

Fuel efficiency optimisation

Asset and equipment monitoring

Customisable dashboards and reporting

Motive

Motive is an integrated operations platform that aims to streamline safety, productivity, and profitability for businesses managing fleets, drivers, and equipment. With Motive's spend management features, you can gain more visibility into where your money is going. Thus, you can uncover hidden savings and reduce waste. The Motive Card adds an extra layer of financial control, automating workflows and preventing fraud.

Equipment is one of the central points of this software. Motive's monitoring equipment helps ensure that every piece of gear is utilised properly and prevents costly downtime or theft.

Key Features

Utilises AI to detect road risks and protect drivers

Real-time fleet tracking

Equipment monitoring

Spend management

Simply Fleet

Simply Fleet is a solution that helps optimise fleet maintenance. It simplifies a range of tasks, from preventive maintenance and vehicle inspections to fuel management and work order tracking. The result is less time spent on administrative tasks and more time focusing on the bigger picture.

This software helps reduce downtime by automating maintenance schedules and checking parts availability. It also gives a convenient environment for historical data analysis to identify recurring issues. Fleet managers can use it to predict and prevent future problems.

Plus, with a mobile app for easy vehicle inspections and a straightforward dashboard, fleet managers, owners, and operations heads can manage their fleets without feeling overwhelmed by the complexity of data.

Key Features

Automated service reminders

Real-time fleet health tracking

Preventive maintenance scheduling

Work order management

Fuel management

Historical data analysis

Compliance tracking

Cost tracking

Fleetio

Fleetio is a platform that consolidates fleet data, automates tasks and provides actionable insights. Using Fleetio, you can manage inspections, work orders, fuel costs, and parts inventory from one centralised dashboard. This fleet management software automatically pulls data from telematics devices, fuel cards, and service reports to help you make smarter decisions.

Another business advantage Fleetio promises is a reduced risk of unexpected breakdowns. This is possible because you can create custom preventive maintenance plans and automate workflows for a faster service process.

Key Features

Work orders

Fuel management

Parts inventory

Vehicle inspections

Cost tracking

Preventive maintenance

RTA Fleet360

RTA Fleet360 is a fleet management platform for asset tracking, work order management, preventive maintenance, parts inventory, and fuel management. With Fleet360, you gain insights, improved operational control, and planning tools to improve your fleet's performance, reduce downtime, and enhance safety.

In addition, RTA provides educational support. The Fleet Success Playbook, podcasts, and webinars are valuable resources for continuous growth and optimisation of fleet operations. Through fleet management consulting, you can get essential support to tackle the most common challenges faced by fleet teams, such as resource limitations and skills gaps.

Key Features

Asset management

Work orders

Purchase orders

Parts inventory

Vehicle inspections

Preventive maintenance

Fuel management

Conclusion

Managing a fleet in 2025 means using the latest technology to stay efficient, safe, and sustainable. We've reviewed the nine best fleet management software providers that give you all the solutions you need this year. Take your time to explore their functionalities because making the wrong choice can lead to inefficiencies and increased risk.

For instance, you might face higher fuel costs without real-time tracking, while the lack of maintenance automation could lead to costly breakdowns. Poor integration with other systems might leave you with siloed data, slowing down decision-making.

However, no matter which platform you choose, the goal remains the same: improve fleet safety, optimise resources, reduce costs, and increase productivity. Take a closer look at these providers, find the one that fits your needs, and let technology change your fleet this year!