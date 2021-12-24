"Home Alone" star Devin Ratray has been arrested after he allegedly tried to strangle his girlfriend.

The actor was arrested by Oklahoma Police on Wednesday after a warrant was issued against him regarding an altercation he had with a woman earlier this month. According to a report in Fox News, the actor "turned himself in and was processed through and bonded out" the same day with a bond of $25,000.

The woman, whose identity has not been confirmed due to privacy concerns, was reportedly Ratray's girlfriend. She claimed that she and Ratray got into an argument at a bar on December 9, after which she left him to return to their hotel room.

However, he followed her there and punched her in the face, covered her mouth with his hand, and tried to strangle her. "[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant's hand was over her mouth," a probable cause affidavit states. Ratray's representative confirmed an argument between the duo, but denied claims of a physical altercation.

As per TMZ, the cops were called to a Hyatt hotel near downtown Oklahoma City regarding the alleged domestic dispute but the couple went their separate ways once things calmed down and no charges were filed. However, Ratray now has been charged with one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and another count of domestic assault and battery. The arrest came just a week after Oklahoma City authorities said that the matter has been closed and no arrest will be made in the case.

Ratray rose to fame in the early 1990s after playing Buzz McCallister, the older brother to Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin, in the first two "Home Alone" movies. The 44-year-old, who reprised the role in the movie "Home Sweet Home Alone" on Disney+, had recently revealed to People magazine that a "Home Alone" reunion was in the works with some members of the original cast.

"This film has become legacy and has affected families now for more than one generation. Parents are showing children, children are showing grandchildren something that I was a part of. I've come to realize that this movie, it's bigger than me," he had said.