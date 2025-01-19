The $TRUMP coin launched by President-elect Donald Trump on Friday has soared by over 1000% to hover above £59.95 ($73) per token at 4:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, just a day before he assumes Office.

The token's fully diluted value (FDV) market capitalisation was £59.95 billion ($73 billion).

Trump reportedly launched the $TRUMP meme coin on the Solana Blockchain while hosting the "Crypto Ball" on Friday, which was organised to celebrate his pro-crypto policies.

He also announced the token rollout on Truth Social and X, formerly Twitter, claiming it as a chance for people to join a community that supports his beliefs of "fighting for what matters" to create a successful and optimistic future.

The official website, gettrumpmemes.com, bills the $TRUMP coin as "the only official Trump meme."

Currently, 200 million $TRUMP tokens are in circulation, which will increase to 1 billion tokens over three years. Furthermore, 80% of the token supply is held by Trump Organisation affiliate CIC Digital and a CIC-owned entity called Fight Fight Fight LLC.

While meme coins have often led to investor losses due to high volatility, the three-year unlocking plan ensures that entities affiliated with the Trump Organisation can't dump everything at once but in a staggered manner.

How To Buy Trump Coin?

Crypto enthusiasts can explore several ways to buy the $TRUMP coin:

Buy Trump Coin On Moonshot

The official website says the $TRUMP coin is available for investors on the Moonshot app.

Users can sign up with email addresses on the memecoin launchpad and deposit money with Apple Pay, debit/credit card, Venmo, or Solana/USDC in exchange for equivalent $TRUMP tokens.

Buy Trump Coin On Major Crypto Exchanges

Furthermore, those interested in the Trump coin can check the token's availability on popular crypto exchanges like Binance and Kraken.

Users can open accounts on the platforms after successfully verifying their IDs. Once the account is active for trading, they can fund their crypto wallets, search for $TRUMP coin, and place an order at the current price to receive tokens.

When done, users can go to the wallet section on the exchange interface, select $TRUMP on the assets lists, and withdraw the tokens to their connected wallets.

Buy Trump Coin With Contract Address

Trump's official meme coin website also shared a Solana contract address for investors to purchase the token:

6p6xgHyF7AeE6TZkSmFsko444wqoP15icUSqi2jfGiPN

Purchasing cryptocurrencies using a contract address enables token transfers directly from a decentralised exchange (DEX) or decentralised finance (DeFi).

The first step is to create a crypto wallet. There are several crypto wallets to choose from within the Solana network, like Trust Wallet. Let's assume you create a crypto wallet with Trust Wallet.

The next step is to purchase a base cryptocurrency like Solana from top crypto exchanges like Binance or Coinbase, which you then transfer to your newly created crypto wallet on Trust Wallet.

If you used Binance to purchase Solana tokens, you can navigate to the Binance Wallet section, select the Solana network, enter the amount of Solana to transfer, input your wallet address, and select "Withdraw" to fund your Trust Wallet.

The final step is to connect your Trust Wallet wallet with a DEX like Raydium, copy and paste the $TRUMP contract address on Raydium and swap Solana from wallet holdings for the equivalent Trump meme cards.

Crypto buyers should ensure that they use trusted platforms, have adequate funds to successfully pay for the tokens and transaction fees, and always use a blockchain explorer to verify contract addresses.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.