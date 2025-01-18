American defence technology firm Anduril Industries will build its first hyperscale manufacturing facility called Arsenal-1 in Columbus, Ohio.

The £819,000 ($1 billion) project will directly create 4,000 jobs, which Ohio officials believe is the largest single job-creation project and economic development deal in the state's history.

The autonomous systems designer plans to build the Arsenal-1 facility, which will span 5 million square feet, on a 500-acre land parcel near the Rickenbacker International Airport in Pickaway County, almost 16 miles southeast of Columbus.

The site is strategically located close to military-scale aviation facilities.

What Will Anduril Manufacture At Arsenal-1?

Anduril is expected to mass manufacture its autonomous flight vehicles and weapons, including vertical take-off drones called Roadrunner, Ghost helicopters, Barracuda cruise missiles, and their biggest aircraft, Fury, at the state-of-the-art facility.

While local permits are clearing and the hiring process to construct the facility is yet to begin, the defence contractor hopes to have products coming off the assembly line by July 2026.

Anduril CEO Brian Schimpf said, "Arsenal-1 will set a new standard for defence manufacturing, enabling rapid responses to future challenges while strengthening national security."

He added that the US might not have the "capability" to deter the "conflict of today" and is vulnerable to future risks of conflict. "We need to manufacture more weapons faster to support that effort," Schimpf said.

Why Choose Ohio For This Mega National Security Project?

Firstly, Ohio is home to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and several top-notch research centres. The state's legacy in aerospace and defence is a top factor for companies setting up their R&D and manufacturing units there, including General Dynamics and GE.

California-based Anduril, backed by Paypal founder Peter Thiel, expects Arsenal-1 to bolster US defence capabilities and make Ohio a major hub for new-generation aerospace manufacturing.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine described the development as the largest payroll initiative in Ohio, which will attract the state's skilled workforce and transform its existing infrastructure. Not long ago, he urged lawmakers to establish an All Ohio Future Fund for major developments in the state after landing the under-construction Intel microchip facility.

Reports suggest that Anduril is seeking £57.48 million ($70 million) from the fund for Arsenal-1. The defence firm will also request a tax credit from the Ohio Department of Development.

"With one of these projects, whether it is Intel, whoever it is, there is a deal made, and the money goes out, but the jobs have to be created," DeWine said. "So here we're talking about scaling up to 4,000 jobs, that's what has to happen."

While State officials have yet to detail the incentives offered to Anduril in exchange for selecting Ohio, DeWine said they'll share those numbers "in the next several days."