Jacob Misiorowski made headlines with a blistering Major League debut for the Milwaukee Brewers, firing fastballs over 102 mph. The 23-year-old right-hander is now one of the most talked-about prospects in baseball, drawing attention for both his velocity and rapid rise.

Fastball Velocity: Misiorowski Touches 103 mph

Jacob Misiorowski turned heads during his MLB debut on 12 June 2025, firing a 102.2 mph fastball in the first inning the fastest ever by a Brewers starter in the Statcast era. In the minors, he regularly hit triple digits and once touched 103 mph in Triple-A. His fastball averages 98 mph, with elite movement and a top-tier '80' grade from scouts.

But it wasn't just the velocity that sparked buzz. A now-viral clip from his debut showed a stunning 92 mph change-up, prompting the caption: 'Jacob Misiorowski, Ridiculous 92mph Changeup. 😲 Now he's just showing off'.

— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 13, 2025

He also mixes in a sweeping curveball and a sharp slider in the low 90s, with the change-up adding crucial deception to his arsenal.

Early Life and Baseball Journey

Born on 3 April 2002 in Blue Springs, Missouri, Misiorowski grew up in the nearby town of Grain Valley. He played high school baseball at Grain Valley High and later starred at Crowder College, where he posted a dominant 10–0 record with a 2.72 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 2022.

His breakout performance earned him Second Team NJCAA All-American honours and caught the attention of MLB scouts. The Milwaukee Brewers selected him in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft, signing him with a £1.73 million ($2.35 million) bonus.

Since then, he has progressed quickly through the Brewers' farm system, making stops in Carolina, Wisconsin, Biloxi, and Nashville. According to ESPN, he made his Major League debut on 12 June 2025, pitching five scoreless innings with five strikeouts, no hits and four walks against the St Louis Cardinals.

Impressive Major League Debut

As reported by MLB Trade Rumors, Misiorowski was 'ticketed to make his MLB debut' on 12 June as the Brewers hosted the St Louis Cardinals, marking a high‑stakes first appearance against his childhood team.

He did not disappoint. Facing the Cardinals, he pitched five scoreless innings, allowed no hits, struck out five and walked four. The outing stood out not just for his fastball, peaking at 102.2 mph, but also for his improved control and poise on the mound.

Family, Personality and Off the Field Life

Off the field, Misiorowski remains grounded. He enjoys outdoor hobbies such as hunting and fishing and is an avid supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite his growing fame, he credits much of his success to the support of his family and small-town roots in Missouri.

Looking Ahead: A Future Ace in the Making?

With elite velocity, a deep pitch mix, and a calm presence under pressure, Misiorowski is now being considered for a long-term role in the Brewers' starting rotation. While the team is currently managing his innings carefully, his early performances suggest a bright future.

As one of MLB's most exciting new arms, Jacob Misiorowski is not just throwing heat. He is making headlines.