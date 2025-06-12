Boston Red Sox top prospect Roman Anthony made headlines this week with his first Major League Baseball hit. But while the 20-year-old impressed on the field, it was his older sister, Lia Anthony, who captured the attention of fans and social media users across the globe.

Roman Anthony Delivers on the Field in Style

Roman Anthony's highly anticipated MLB debut came on 9 June against the Tampa Bay Rays. Though it began with a defensive error, the young outfielder showed resilience, driving in a run with a groundout.

Just one day later, on 10 June, Anthony recorded his first official MLB hit: a two-run double off Ryan Pepiot in the first inning. The Red Sox went on to defeat the Rays 3–1. Anthony also made a key sliding catch in the sixth inning, showcasing his all-round potential.

Originally donning jersey number 48, Anthony switched to number 19 for his second game, signalling a fresh start. After the match, he admitted he had not immediately noticed his family in the crowd but was aware of the support.

Lia Anthony Draws Viral Attention from the Crowd

While Roman's performance made for compelling sports coverage, much of the online attention was focused elsewhere. His sister, Lia Anthony, was spotted in the stands during a live NESN broadcast, and fans quickly took to social media to express admiration.

At 22 years old, Lia is a recent graduate from Florida State University, having studied Human Development and Family Sciences with a focus on pre-physician assistant training. She has completed clinical internships at Sanitas Medical Center and Supriya Dermatology.

Dressed in a striking red top and visibly emotional during Roman's success, Lia gave a brief interview via MLB.com in which she said, "We've supported him throughout everything... but honestly, it's all him. It's surreal."

Social Media Buzz Highlights Unexpected Star

Within hours, Lia's presence became a trending topic. On X (formerly Twitter), users shared clips and screenshots with captions such as, "Perfect girl", and "I'm switching teams for Roman Anthony's sister."

One user even wrote that Lia "looks like Sofia Vergara." The reaction was a mix of humour, admiration and surprise at how quickly the spotlight shifted.

Lia's Instagram following reportedly increased by over 3,000 overnight, bringing her total to around 8,000. Although unplanned, her newfound visibility highlights how easily viral fame can emerge from the sidelines of a major sporting event.

A Family Moment That Resonated Beyond Baseball

The Anthony family's appearance on the national stage struck a chord with fans. Roman's poised debut and Lia's sudden rise in popularity created a compelling dual story of athletic promise and family pride. 'Seeing the whole Anthony family celebrate together was a highlight of the game for me', said one fan on X.

As Roman continues to build his career with the Red Sox, many will be watching not just his statistics but also the public narrative forming around the Anthony name. Meanwhile, Lia's poised and articulate presence has left fans wondering if she, too, may have a future in the spotlight.

A Star is Born – And So is a Spotlight Stealer

Roman Anthony's MLB debut will be remembered for both sporting significance and unexpected virality. While he did his part on the field, Lia Anthony's brief appearance reminded audiences of the human stories behind professional sport. Together, they gave baseball fans a moment to remember.