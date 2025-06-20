In the wake of Brexit, many businesses are rethinking their strategies for expansion and trade within the European Union.

As companies face new barriers to the UK market, Central Europe has emerged as a key destination for post-Brexit business growth. This article explores how Hungary, in particular, is becoming an increasingly popular choice for entrepreneurs looking to capitalise on the opportunities provided by a strategic location, favourable tax rates, and access to the European Single Market.

As an EU member, Hungary offers unique advantages for companies looking to navigate the post-Brexit business landscape. The strategic location in Central Europe, favourable tax regime, and business-friendly environment make Hungary an attractive option for those who wish to maintain seamless access to the European Single Market. Hungary allows businesses to benefit from these strategic advantages by choosing a company formation while fully integrating into the EU framework.

Low Corporate Tax Driving Business Growth

Hungary boasts one of Europe's most competitive corporate tax rates, set at a flat 9%. This low tax rate is a significant draw for businesses seeking to minimise operational costs while maximising profitability.

With additional tax incentives for investments in specific sectors, Hungary's favourable tax regime makes it an ideal destination for entrepreneurs and multinational corporations aiming to establish or expand their presence within the European Union.

Strategic Location in Central Europe

Hungary's geographical position is one of its greatest assets for businesses seeking to expand within the European Union. Hungary is located at the heart of Europe and serves as a natural bridge between Western and Eastern Europe.

Its proximity to major markets such as Germany, Austria, and Poland means that companies based in Hungary can easily access these markets and others in the EU, often at a lower cost than their counterparts in other EU nations.

Hungary's well-developed transport infrastructure, including a strong road, rail, and air network, also facilitates the efficient movement of goods and services. For businesses in industries like logistics, distribution, and manufacturing, Hungary provides a perfect base for operations targeting both Eastern and Western European markets.

Access to the European Single Market

One of the most significant advantages of forming a company in Hungary is that it provides full access to the European Single Market. By establishing a company in Hungary, you can trade freely with all EU member states without facing the new customs checks, tariffs, and regulatory obstacles imposed on UK-based businesses post-Brexit.

This ease of access to the Single Market is vital for businesses that want to maintain competitive advantages in a rapidly evolving global economy. Whether you are involved in product manufacturing, technology, or services, being based in Hungary ensures that your goods and services can flow seamlessly across borders, avoiding the complexities of post-Brexit trade agreements.

Support for Entrepreneurs and Startups

Hungary is known for its dynamic startup ecosystem, with a growing number of incubators, accelerators, and venture capital funds available to support entrepreneurs. The government and private sector have invested heavily in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, creating an environment where new businesses can thrive.

Whether you are starting a tech company, a manufacturing business, or an e-commerce platform, Hungary offers the resources, financial incentives, and support networks necessary to get your business off the ground. The country's competitive edge in the tech and startup industries makes it an excellent location for innovative companies looking to expand within Europe.

Hungary could be the perfect solution if your business has been struggling with the post-Brexit challenges of trading within the European Union. With its strategic location, competitive tax rates, skilled labour force, and access to the European Single Market, Hungary offers businesses the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive global economy.