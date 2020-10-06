The Karting World Championship community was shocked by the actions of competitor Luca Corberi, who threw a detached bumper at oncoming racers after he crashed out of the race on Sunday. He was seen walking over to the side of the track to carefully await his target. As it turns out, he wanted to throw the bumper at fellow driver Paolo Ippolito, whom he felt should be punished for the accident that took him out of the race. Corberi later announced that he has decided to surrender his racing licence and quit motorsport for good.

UPDATE | The incident took place at the Karting WC at Lonato. Luca Corberi (23) retired from the KZ class after being taken out by Paolo Ippolito. Corberi then proceeded to throw a bumper in front of Ippolito on track. He attacked him afterwards, as did his father (track owner). https://t.co/vaT3SdzAjX — F1 Feeder Series (@F1FeederSeries1) October 5, 2020

"I'd like to apologize to the motorsport community for what I've done. There are no excuses to explain why I've done such a disgraceful act, this has been something I've never done in my 15 years of career, and I really hope it won't be seen by anybody else in the future," read the statement, which was published on Facebook.

Corberi caused major outrage among racing fans and fellow drivers after he endangered the lives of the competitors who were driving at racing speed when he threw the bumper on the track. Luckily, the bumper did not cause a crash and no one was injured. The KZ, KZ2 and Academy finals were being held over the weekend at the Lonato circuit, which is incidentally owned by the erring driver's family.

Before the whole scandal turned into a witch hunt, Corberi voluntarily surrendered his racing licence. "After the race, once I've been called by the sporting judges, I've asked them to take my licence away because I was fully conscious about my irreparable mistakes, but as they showed me, they don't have the power for doing it, it's written in the international rules, so please, don't be against them, they were just doing their work in the best way they could," he said.

Former F1 driver Jenson Button said that Corberi has ruined any chance he had at a racing career. Fans also called on CIK-FIA president Felipe Massa, a former F1 driver, to take serious action against Corberi.

Before a lifetime ban could officially be brought down on Corberi, he took it upon himself to leave racing for good. "I've decided to don't [sic} take part to any other motorsport competition for the rest of my life, that's not a self justice, it's simply the right thing to do," he said.

It is understood that Corberi's father also took part in the altercation against Ippolito (and Ippolito's father) which took place after the race. It remains to be seen if both father and son will receive formal penalties and if it will affect their business as owners of the Lonato circuit.

Corberi closed his statement with an apology after saying that he is ready to accept any punishment that will be meted out by motorsport officials.