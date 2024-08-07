Katie Price, the well-known TV personality and former Playboy model, has announced that she would consider escorting to help resolve her financial troubles. The mother of five shared her unconventional strategy to overcome bankruptcy in her book, This Is Me.

"Bankruptcy doesn't hold the same fear now I can see a way out of it. If material stuff is taken from me, I know I can earn it back," Price wrote. "I will get into escorting if I need to, not to sleep with the men, just for company. To be on their arm. I think I'd be good at that."

Repeated Bankruptcies

In March, Price declared bankruptcy over an unpaid tax bill of £761,994.05, marking the third time the former model has declared bankruptcy in five years. The HMRC demanded payment in October 2023. According to the court, the bill "derives from self-assessments" for 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 and includes income VAT, tax, surcharges, and interest. "There has been no response from the debtor. The papers are in order," Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Sebastian Prentis stated during the hearing at London's Rolls Building. "There is a substantial debt due from Ms Price to HMRC, and therefore, I will make a bankruptcy order."

Eviction and Property Troubles

Price's financial woes extended to her living situation as well. In May, she was evicted from her home after being served with a notice and given weeks to leave. She was warned that bailiffs would arrive at 10 a.m. on 29 May to ensure she and any other occupants had vacated the property. The property, known as the "Mucky Mansion," is now on the market for £1.5 million. Price originally purchased the mansion in Horsham, West Sussex, in 2014 for £2 million, but it has faced numerous issues over the years, including structural problems, break-ins, and claims of "seeing ghosts".

Arrest Warrant and Ongoing Legal Issues

Price's financial and legal problems intensified when she failed to attend a scheduled £760,000 bankruptcy court hearing, resulting in an arrest warrant. Despite clear warnings to appear in court, Price had travelled to Turkey for facial surgery at the time. She has stated that she is aware of the severity of her financial situation and is doing her best to address it for the sake of her family.

"Whilst I'm currently aware of the severity of my current personal financial situation with my ongoing bankruptcy, I am today shocked that whilst away working for a documentary on corrective surgeries that I should find myself yet again headline news," Price said. "The media, in my opinion, once again are trying to cause continued humiliation to myself and my family."

Addressing the Media

Price criticised media outlets for what she perceives as misrepresentation and sensationalism regarding her life. "There are far greater and more pressing issues going on around the world that are more important, and I'm sure most people are bored reading stories that are constantly misrepresented," she continued. "Despite consistent stories trying to humiliate me on my personal misfortunes, I am neither embarrassed nor ashamed. I own my situation and I am trying my best to work my way out of it and put matters right."