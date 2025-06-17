Kim Woodburn, the outspoken television personality known for her role on Channel 4's How Clean Is Your House?, has died at the age of 83. Her death was confirmed by her representatives on 17 June. She passed away at home in Cheshire following a short illness.

With her signature pearls, carefully coiffed hair and no-nonsense delivery, Woodburn became one of British television's most recognisable faces. Her sharp one-liners and firm approach to filth made her a national icon during her six-year run on the hit Channel 4 series.

Battles She Kept Away from Cameras

While her on-screen persona was bold and confident, Woodburn kept many personal battles out of the spotlight. Born partially blind in one eye and affected by untreated strabismus in the other, she revealed that her mother refused her medical treatment as a child. That decision impacted her life and shaped her resilience.

In early 2025, she underwent surgery in the hope of improving her sight. She then withdrew from public appearances to recover and never returned to television.

She also lived with alopecia for more than 40 years. Although she once credited vitamin B12 for helping slightly, she rarely discussed it publicly. In her fifties, she was diagnosed with an underactive thyroid, which led to fatigue and other complications. Despite this, she continued working for years, both on and off screen.

From Cleaning Jobs to Channel 4

Before finding fame, Woodburn worked as a professional cleaner. Her role on How Clean Is Your House? was no gimmick—it reflected her real-life experience. In 2003, Channel 4 paired her with Aggie MacKenzie for the series, which went on to become a surprise hit.

Armed with gloves and grit, the duo tackled the UK's dirtiest homes with a mix of horror and humour. The show ran until 2009 and turned Woodburn into a household name.

She later appeared on reality shows including I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2009, where she reached the final stages, and Celebrity Big Brother in 2017. Her time in the Big Brother house was marked by conflict and confrontation, but fans admired her honesty and refusal to play along.

A Painful Past Revealed

In her 2006 memoir Unbeaten, Woodburn opened up about a traumatic childhood marked by neglect and abuse—physical, emotional, and sexual. She described the process of writing the book as therapeutic, though the scars never fully healed.

She married her husband Peter in 1979, and the couple settled in Nantwich, Cheshire. They had no children. Friends say Peter is devastated by her passing.

Her final public message came on Valentine's Day this year. In a short video, she said, 'Hello my loves! I hope you're all okay and keeping well.' In hindsight, it now feels like a quiet goodbye.

Tributes Pour In for a Television Original

Aggie MacKenzie called her former co-star 'a tormented soul' with a kind heart beneath the tough exterior. ITV's This Morning, where Woodburn was a regular guest, described her as 'genuine, bold and unforgettable.'

Her manager said simply: 'Kim didn't pretend. She was fierce, loyal and completely herself. That's rare.'

Kim Woodburn was never one to fade into the background. She spoke her mind, broke the mould and left a lasting impression. That is how she will be remembered.