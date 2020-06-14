A number of NBA, WNBA, and retired NBA players are pushing to cancel the 2019-2020 season, or to boycott its planned resumption in Orlando, Florida, this coming July 30th. They feel that it will be a distraction from their campaign against racism and a health risk. Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter Danny Green disagrees.

On the contrary, Green believes that the restart could actually be beneficial to their campaign against racism. His teammate, LeBron James, one of the most vocal athletes against social injustice, agrees with Green.

Brooklyn Nets stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant started a campaign with other NBA personalities both active and retired to boycott the 2019-2020 season resumption and spend their time campaigning against "systemic racism." They believe that playing only puts players at risk while providing a "distraction" to tackle the issue as a whole. There are some WNBA players involved in the campaign as well.

It is worth noting that the NBA has been planning the restart since the hiatus started back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The "experimental bubble" plan was on the table of the highest level of the NBA management even before any of them even heard of George Floyd.

It's also worth noting that 4 out of 5 NBA players are black. According to Clutch Points, Green said that "The biggest thing is to continue to move forward. When we do go to Orlando, the media outlets, and playing on that stage if you use it wisely the right way you can push forward and can continue the movement even in a better forum."

The NBA games in Orlando will be played without fans watching the games. In the empty arena scenario, the games will be aired by companies with pre-existing agreements with the NBA through local and cable networks.

A limited number of media personnel, including commentators and analysts, will be invited to join the NBA teams in the bubble. According to Green, it is a perfect stage to bring out their message to the world. It is an opportunity, not a distraction.