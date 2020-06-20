Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss shared a graphic letter from a basketball fan telling her to join Kobe Bryant in hell.

The short but sweet snail mail was sent to the Lakers owner, and after some thought, she felt compelled to share it in an Instagram post.



"Dear wh-re," the letter began. "After 60 years as a Lakers fan, I now say to hell with the overpaid n----- traitors and the NBA," the sender said. He concluded it with the statement "Go to hell and join -----Kobe Bryant."

Buss decided to share the letter to the world, hoping it lets people know that the hate out there is real. As a second-generation rich white woman, Buss is the epitome of white power. She inherited the Los Angeles Lakers in 2013 after the death of her father. She and her siblings have 66% controlling stake of the Lakers team, with Jeanie named the Lakers' Governor and President according to her father's will. To be clear, Buss is ardently against racism.

According to Clutch Points, Buss decided to stop ignoring such letters and fight back. By exposing the actions committed by these people, she hopes other white people would stop ignoring racial injustice and help campaign against it.

Coinciding with the 155th anniversary of the official end of slavery in the United States, Buss decided to use the Lakers organisation to campaign against racism. Texas, the last US state to emancipate their slaves, declared them free on June 19, 1865.

Lakers superstar LeBron James and NBA legend Magic Johnson, another life-long Lakers player and its current President of Basketball Operations, showed their support and appreciation to their boss.

Buss has consistently been named by Forbes and CNBC as one of the most powerful women in sports. She is usually the only non-athlete on the list. Buss began managing sports teams as early as 19 years old. She was the general manager of the Los Angeles Strings and the owner of the Los Angeles Blades. After inheriting the Los Angeles Lakers in 2013, her net worth is listed as over half a billion US dollars.

Buss claims she is used to hate mail. She also gets called "w---" a lot, especially after she posed nude for Playboy back in 1995. She is no longer going to just ignore it, she claims that it's time to fight back.