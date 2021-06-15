The Los Angeles Lakers need more than LeBron James and Anthony Davis to return to the top of the pile in the NBA, according to Lamar Odom.

Odom, who was a two-time NBA champion with the Lakers, admitted that he was "hurt" to see his former franchise struggle in the latter stages of the 2020-21 season before getting knocked out early in the playoffs.

The purple and gold made a great 22-6 start to the season but were rocked by an injury to Davis, who missed two months. As he neared a return, James suffered an ankle injury that kept him out for six weeks.

The Lakers dropped in the Western Conference table and needed to beat the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament to book a place in the playoffs. Another injury to Davis in the playoffs saw them fall to the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Odom wants the Los Angeles franchise to add another All-Star caliber player that can help James and Davis shoulder the burden if the either one of the duo are struggling with fitness issues.

"I was hurt!" Odom told TMZ. "I was hurt when I watched them. They gotta get another guy who can play right alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis."

The Lakers were among the favourites to retain the Larry O'Brien trophy this season, but fell away due to injuries. The 2011 NBA Sixth Man of the Year believes James and Davis along with the supporting cast can carry the team next season, but feels a third piece will help reduce the load on the two All-Stars.

"I mean, [James and Davis] probably is enough but we need them healthy but just in case if they're not healthy," Odom added.

"I think once the Lakers put another piece with those two guys, then they'll be alright because they have enough supporting cast right now but I just think they need one more strong piece."

Lakers president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, has suggested that the team's recruitment in the offseason will be collaborative. James and Davis along with the rest of the coaching staff are expected to be involved with the front office to help sign the right players.