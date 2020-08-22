The NBA playoffs are in the middle of the first round. After a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA was able to find a way to keep the games going to crown a champion for this season. However, the high impact games after a long vacation is taking its toll on the players, causing injuries. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) and Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) were both injured in their last game.

Both players are the top scorers and playmakers in their respective teams. Lillard is averaging 30 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.0 assists this season. In the first game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Lillard scored 21 points to help beat the top seed and lead the series to the surprise of everyone.

Luka Doncic is one of the most promising young players in the league. At 21 years old, he is one of the youngest MVP candidates ever. This season he is averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists.

Lillard injured his left index finger in Game 2 against the Lakers. The Trail Blazers lost the game, but Lillard later announced that he may be able to play for Game 3. A subsequent X-ray shows no significant injuries, and the Trail Blazers are hopeful that Lillard may be able to play through it for a week.

According to CBS Sports, Luka Doncic sprained his ankle in the 3rd game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic tried to return to the game after taping his ankle, but he didn't last long in the court.

The Mavericks announced that the injury is on the left ankle and not on the right ankle, which he sprained twice this season. An MRI has been scheduled to see if Doncic will be able to play for Game 4 this coming Sunday.

Over the past six weeks, a lot of players were injured in the NBA Bubble. The list includes Ben Simmons (Philadelphia), Zach Collins (Portland), Jonathan Isaac (Orlando), Marvin Bagley (Sacramento), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis), and Justise Winslow (Hip).

Coaches and Trainers previously warned the league that the long vacation and abrupt start of the playoffs could lead to injuries. Everyone was aware of the possibility and pushed through anyway. There are too many factors involved, and cancelling the season has too many consequences.