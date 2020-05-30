There's a silver lining to everything. For the Dallas Mavericks, the long hiatus allowed their young All-Star, Luka Doncic, to fully heal during the NBA coronavirus suspension that started on March 11. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban confirmed that all the players are healthy and ready to get back on the court.

Doncic injured his thumb in the first quarter of the game against the San Antonio Spurs on February 27 earlier this year. Doncic tried playing injured for that game and the team ended up winning the game. Despite the injury, the young Slovenian scored 42 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out 12 assists. However, against a stronger team, the Miami Heat on February 29, the Mavericks lost the game 118-126. Doncic "only" scored 23 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, and had 10 assists.

Mavericks management decided that Doncic's injury would only get worse if he continued to play and decided to rest him for two weeks. But on March 11, the NBA suspended all games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Just when there's a buzz that the 2019-2020 season will restart sometime late July, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced that Doncic was able to rest and heal during the long hiatus and is ready to play.

According to Clutch Points, Cuban told Frank Isola of SiriusXM NBA Radio that the entire Mavericks team is ready and willing to resume the season.

The NBA Board of Governors announced that they are targeting July 31 to restart the season, but the format will be announced later. The Mavericks are currently in 7th place in the Western Conference. Regardless of the new format, they will most likely have a chance to play games.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was also able to heal during the long hiatus and is now ready to play. His return will likely be too late to change the fate of the Warriors this year. He missed most of the regular season due to a fractured hand. His splash brothers partner, Klay Thompson, was injured during last season's NBA Finals.

The double injury cost the Warriors another Championship. But now, after missing the entire season, the long hiatus also gave Thompson the time to rest up and heal. The sharpest back-court duo will be ready by the resumption of the 2020-2021 season if their team is allowed to play according to the new format.