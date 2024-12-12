Magnus Carlsen, the undisputed chess phenomenon, has not only dominated the chessboard but also built an impressive fortune along the way. With a net worth of £39 million ($50 million USD) in 2024, Carlsen's success extends far beyond his record-breaking chess achievements. From pioneering business ventures to high-profile brand partnerships, the Norwegian grandmaster has cemented his status as one of the one of the richest chess players and most influential figures in the world of chess.

Early Life And Rise To Fame

He was born in Tønsberg, Norway and demonstrated exceptional talent early on. At 13, he became a chess grandmaster, the third youngest in history.

The same year, he scored 10.5/13 and won Group C of the prestigious Wijk aan Zee tournament, earning him international attention. In 2009, he also crossed the 2800 Elo rating mark for the first time, becoming one of those few elite players. The 19-year-old finally topped the FIDE world rankings in January 2010, becoming the youngest to achieve this ranking.

In 2013, Carlsen won his first World Chess Championship by beating Viswanathan Anand 6.5 to 3.5, marking his position among chess legends. He defended his title several times while securing wins in big tournaments such as Tata Steel, the London Chess Classic, and the Sinquefield Cup. These boosted his reputation and financial gains very well; at times, hundreds of thousands of euros were estimated for every victory.

Over the years of his career, Carlsen has won five world chess champion titles, several world rapid and blitz championships, and numerous super tournaments. These victories have only strengthened Magnus' reputation in chess history.

Carlsen Magnus's net worth from tournaments exceeds hundreds of thousands of dollars per victory. However, its influence goes far beyond the chessboard. Today, the young athlete is a source of inspiration for many players worldwide.

Magnus Carlsen's Entrepreneurial Successes

In 2013, Magnus co-founded the Play Magnus Group to make chess more accessible with technology. The group launched its first app, "Play Magnus," which allowed players to play against an AI playing as Carlsen at various age groups regarding his skill development.

The company quickly expanded into acquiring other platforms, like chess24, and organising major events like the Champions Chess Tour. In 2022, Chess.com acquired Play Magnus Group for roughly $82.9 million, increasing Carlsen's wealth drastically. This deal increased Magnus Carlsen's net worth several times.

Magnus Carlsen has partnered with big-name brands, which include:

G-Star RAW: He fronted international campaigns for the fashion brand.

Porsche: In 2015, Magnus Carlsen starred in a Porsche 911 campaign promoting self-competition.

911 campaign promoting self-competition. Unibet: He has collaborated with Unibet since 2020 to advocate responsible gaming. The partnership was extended in 2022.

PUMA: He signed with PUMA in 2023 to represent its products and raise chess awareness.

In 2024, Magnus Carlsen released a new app, "Take Take Take," to make chess more interactive and easier to follow for viewers. The app offers tracking of ongoing matches, simplifying explanations, and the facility to track certain players, catering to the casual chess enthusiast. This factor increased Magnus Carlsen's net worth in 2024.

Magnus Carlsen's Winnings In 2024

Magnus Carlsen returned to the top of world chess in 2024, winning iconic tournaments like Superbet Poland Rapid & Blitz, where his reward reached £31,300 ($40,000 USD), and the Speed Chess Championship with £39,100 ($50,000 USD).

Magnus Carlsen is also interested in poker, thanks to a similar approach—strategy, logic, and analysis. He first got acquainted with poker in 2007 when he watched the EPT tournament.

Apart from his tournament performances, he earns a lot through advertising partnerships and from selling his company, Play Magnus Group, to Chess.com. According to valeurnette.fr, all these various sources of income helped Magnus Carlsen to an estimated fortune of £39 Million ($50 million USD) at the beginning of 2024.

The Secret of Magnus Carlsen's Success

He is not only a successful athlete but also a wonderful person. Magnus is a vegetarian and maintains a healthy lifestyle. Carlsen believes the main secret to success is always staying focused.

"Chess games are won and lost in the final time due to opponents' mistakes. Mistakes, in turn, are caused by fatigue," said Magnus.

The chess player shared three simple rules that help him maintain brain endurance. Also, these rules increased the net worth of Magnus Carlsen:

Food that nourishes the brain. The primary source of protein in the chess player's diet is fatty fish. For example, salmon and trout. Carlsen explained this choice by the fact that the human brain is 60% fat. Unique elements are needed to compensate for their loss during mental work. OMEGA-3, rich primarily in fatty fish, is precisely what you need.

Regular exercise. Physical exercise helps Magnus Carlsen train his memory and keep himself in good shape. The chess player chooses cardio exercises. Carlsen loves running and plays football and basketball. The athlete does not refuse physical exercise, even during tournaments.

Rest. One factor in the phenomenal work of the chess player's brain is that he perfectly senses when he needs to restore strength. Magnus does this between games and during the matches themselves.

As you can see, Magnus takes care of himself and deservedly considers this factor to be the main secret of his success.

Personal Life And Future

Carlsen continues to develop in chess and actively maintains his impeccable reputation. He leads a reserved personal life but remains very active in his professional goals. The chess player continues to train hard and participate in competitions. In the future, chess player Magnus Carlsen's net worth will only grow, and many people around the world will talk about him.